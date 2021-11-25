IMI: Jokowi to decide Formula E location, Monas-GBK not listed





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – MPR Chairman and General Chairman of Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI) Bambang Soesatyo said that the implementation of the Jakarta E-Prix 2022 (Formula E) which will be held on June 4, 2022 cannot be done in the region of Monas and Gelora Bung Karno (GBK). During a dinner with the co-founder and director of the Formula E Operations Championship (FEO) Alberto Longo and the CEO of PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) Widi Amanasto last night, Wednesday (11/24/2021), the two explained other places besides Monas and GBK. At least five strategic locations will be chosen for the Jakarta E-Prix 2022 circuit. All are Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) area, JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) area and Ancol region . In addition, Bamsoet said his party had received information that the governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to request directions for the location of Formula E in Jakarta. “I have heard that DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has asked President Joko Widodo and Alberto Longo for time to seek directions and opinions regarding the most suitable location for the circuit. President Joko Widodo will decide later, “Bambang said in a press release Thursday, 11/25/2021. Bambang explained that the Formula E race in the 8th season will take place in iconic cities around the world. These include New York, London, Monaco, Berlin, Diriyah Saudi Arabia, Rome and Seoul. In 2022, the Jakarta E-Prix 2022 will be the first of three Formula E races in 2022. “We hope that the Jakarta E-Prix 2022 event will be able to increase the tourism and sports automobile tourism sector in Indonesia. I am optimistic that many global automobile fans will come to Indonesia and broadcast to more than 150 televisions worldwide and will be seen by at least over 1.8 billion viewers, like yesterday’s international motorcycle race in Mandalika, ”he explained. Party vice chairman Golkar said that in Formula E it was necessary to have a champion from within the country or local hero. Therefore, Bambang is in the process of persuading Sean Gelael to want to race in Formula E. Moreover, Sean has proven that he is capable of becoming the second world champion in the FIA ​​Endurance Trophy for LMP2 Drivers. “Of course, it’s incomplete and incomplete if in the world racing events there are no local heroes. I am still wooing Sean and his father Ricardo Gelael to participate in the Formula E world car race or Jakarta E-Prix 2022, “he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20211125/15/1470228/imi-jokowi-bakal-putuskan-lokasi-formula-e-monas-gbk-tak-masuk-daftar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos