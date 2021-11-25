In two events, Modi added military personnel to electoral engineering for UP. It’s a bad sign

Text size:

TThe bugle for the critical Uttar Pradesh elections has been sounded and the accusation of the Bharatiya Janata Party is personally led by Prime Minister NarendraModi. His image as a strong man and his interest in national security have been a recurring electoral theme since 2014. The surgical strikes across the line of control on the night of September 28 to 29, 2016 and the airstrikes of Balakot on the night of the 26 as of February 27, 2019 have been successfully operated for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in the first quarter of 2017 and parliamentary elections in 2019 respectively.

Despite denial and obfuscation, the setbacks in eastern Ladakh in 2020 and Pakistan continuing to snook with impunity in Jammu and Kashmir have severely tarnished the BJP’s image with respect to national security. . However, displaying his panache for electoral innovation, he altered his theme to emphasize defense readiness andatmanirbharta(in defense).

Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has organized two major events at UP to intelligently integrate the military into his election campaign, both to rehabilitate his strongman image and to exploit the public sentiments of the State which contributes the largest number of soldiers 14.5% to the Indian Army. The military hierarchy seems to have acquiesced, if not willingly cooperated.

Airshow on Purvanchal Expressway

On November 16, Modi inaugurated the 341 km Purvanchal highway connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur in the village of Karwal Kheri. Modi had redone the first stone in Azamgarh on July 14, 2018. Rests because the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claims that he had laid the foundation stone on December 22, 2016 and undertaken all preparatory work, including the acquisition of 50% of the required land. This controversy notwithstanding, Purvanchal Expressway is a major development project for a relatively underdeveloped part of UP completed in just over three years.

However, the grand opening of the freeway was overshadowed by the spectacular 45-minuteair showhosted by the Indian Air Force, literally in the middle of nowhere. A 3.2 km long emergency airstrip has been constructed at Karwal Kheri village as part of the highway project. Modi made a spectacular entrance to the grand opening by landing on the expressway in a C130 transport plane. This was followed by an air show which featured the securing of an airfield / airstrip by Special Forces and IAF, Garud Commandos, and the operation of an emergency air maintenance team, which worked on a Mirage 2000, after two AN 32 transport aircraft landed. This was followed by flypast / landing / touch landing / aerobatics by Su 30 / Mirage 2000 / Jaguar fighter / airplane multirole. The highlight of the show was the colors of the national flag dragged by three AN 32 aircraft escorted by two SU 30 fighters and the aerobatic demonstration by an SU 30. About 20 aircraft participated in the air show, which counts at least three- to -four repetitions, would haveCostthe IAF approximately Rs 2.5 crore for jet fuel only apart from the large number of personnel used for the organization of the event.

Ironically, there were only a few spectators who appeared to be mostly BJP members sitting under shamianas. The audience seemed absent and probably watched the air show from afar. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four BJP officials, all wearing caps with IAF insignia, were in sight on the dais with the Prime Minister. The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Bipin Rawat and the Chief of the Air Staff Vivek Ram Chaudhuri were present. The unfortunate conclusion is that the IAF, which organized the airshow under the official prime minister’s office, ended up promoting the political interests of the BJP. More so, landing on emergency airstrips on highways / highways is no longer unique and has been done several times since 2015.

In 2016, then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alsoinauguratedthe Agra-Lucknow highway with an IAF airshow.

Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv

Another official mega event, the Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv, which was held from November 17 to 19 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, was organizedjointlyby the Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the government of Uttar Pradesh in Jhansi to dedicate a number of defense programs to the nation. The event also coincided with the 193rd anniversary of the birth of Rani Lakshmi Bai from Jhansi on November 19. Rani de Jhansi, in addition to being a national icon, has special significance for the BJP.

The Rashtriya Raksha Samparan Parv itself is a first. In the past, the introduction of new defense equipment or the initiation of projects was usually carried out by the Minister of Defense or the Minister of State responsible for defense production. In this event, three major pieces of equipment, one for the army, navy and air force, were officially handed over to the respective chiefs. A ritual never done before.

The Air Force Chief of Staff symbolically received the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which is an armed helicopter based on the proven Dhruv platform, Advanced Light Helicopter, but with considerable modifications and improvements. The CHL had been in development for almost a decade and a half and will be part of the rotating offensive capability with the Apache for all three services. It is the only helicopter in the world that can take off / land at5000 meters.Orders for LCH have already been placed. However, theweapon package, which is being imported, is not yet finalized.

The Chief of the Naval Staff received an advanced electronic warfare suit Shakti for his ships, developed by the DRDO. It is already deployed on the new Indian Navy destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam and will soon be installed on INS Vikramaditya. The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces received drones / UAVs developed by Indian startups.

Prime Minister Modi has also given a boost to UP’s languid defense industrial corridor by inaugurating a 400 crore defense project by Bharat Dynamics Limited to manufacture anti-tank guided missile propulsion systems. The samarpan of several other initiatives was also carried out, including 100 new Sainik schools through a public-private partnership, the launch of a border and coastal program of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the NCC Alumni Association , a national simulation training program for NCC cadets and the launch of a digital kiosk at the National War Memorial (NWM) to honor fallen heroes via the NWM mobile app.

There is absolutely no doubt that the government has given a phenomenal turn to self-sufficiency in defense through its flagship program Aatmanirbhar Bharat. But to hold an official function under the ramparts of the fort of Jhansi to make the samarpan of equipment / programs / projects to the nation in critical condition three months before the elections and in the presence of its besieged chief minister to strengthen its image, feels an ulterior motive.

Given the timing of these combined political-defense events, the military hierarchy should have sniffed a rat and quietly advised the government to make a clean cut and refrain from making the military an indirect part of the election campaign. If the CDS and the leaders have unwittingly become part of it, then they must ensure a course correction for the future. But if they have willingly cooperated, then the nation and the armed forces will reap the rewards!

Lt Gen HS Panag PVSM, AVSM (R), served in the Indian Army for 40 years. He was a GOC in C Northern Command and Central Command. After his retirement he was a member of the Armed Forces Tribunal. He tweets @ rwac48. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

