Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: two roll together | Opinion

Both are in fact lifelong presidents. No one opposed it. His ways are expeditious with those who cross his path. They concentrate as much personal power as Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong. They share the same mission, based on an old nostalgia and renewed resentment. They offer to recover the lost empires, although it is not even certain that the title deeds they exhibit, one vis-à-vis Ukraine and the other vis-à-vis Taiwan , are true and legitimate. It will be revenge for the humiliations suffered. In the hands of the West, of course.

Vladimir Putin is identified with Eurasianism, a reactionary ideology promoted by the philosopher Alexander Duguin as a red and brown synthesis of Bolshevism and Orthodox Slavism. Xi Jinping’s ideological identity is that of the party he leads, Communism in its Chinese version and with his personal contributions, incorporated as the thought that bears his name in the endless phrase of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism. But the practical ideology that both profess is common and simple, the sum of centralizing authoritarianism and irremediable nationalism, therefore expansive.

Both want to restore the mythological unity of the homeland within their presidential terms. Thus they will enter into history and myth. They are of the same generation, one from 1952 and the other from 1953, and both seek national and imperial development. Russia as the owner of Eurasia and China as the central empire, that is, the hegemonic world superpower. They both see the role of the United States as an isolationist extension of the Monroe Doctrine: America, but only America, for Americans; leave the rest of the world alone.

There are no geopolitical giveaways. They must be won, usually by blood and fire. Before, you have to know how to take advantage of the opportunity, this exceptional moment when fortune smiles: it is now, in the imperial withdrawal of the United States, that divisions and insecurity for the future are spreading between adversaries and competitors. . Europeans and Americans no longer trust each other, not even in the hitherto efficient and envied political system they had endowed themselves with. Its successes, starting with globalization and interdependence, are now its weaknesses. The global magnetism of your free and open societies is what can destroy them now. The threat of cutting off the power or opening the borders is enough for them to tremble and their convictions to weaken.

There are many hot spots on the planet. Sometimes not even visible, as in Africa. It is no coincidence that the two most incandescent, which also stand out for their expansive potential, are Taiwan and Ukraine. These are the looks of prey of this couple of emperors who went to ride together as soon as they saw the great empty spaces of world power that opened before their ambitions.