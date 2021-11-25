Donald Trump meets Kyle Rittenhouse in Mar-a-Lago: really a nice young man





Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges of killing two men and injuring another in Kenosha, Wis., Traveled to Palm Beach, Fla., To meet with former President Donald Trump, who called the teenager acquitted of being a big fan.

He wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan, Trump said in a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News. (Hes) really a nice young man and what he’s been through. … It was professional misconduct.

The former president and Rittenhouse, 18, posted thumbs-up signs in a photo widely shared on social media on Tuesday night.

He shouldn’t have gone to trial for that. He was going to be dead. … Kyle would be dead, Trump told host Sean Hannity. He’s a very good young man.

The meeting with the de facto leader of the Republican Party came just a day after Rittenhouse appeared on the Tucker Carlsons show. The right-wing host claimed the gunman was a normal teenager who was not particularly political.

Rittenhouse is praised by supporters of Trumps MAGA and gun rights advocates who say he had every right to open fire on protesters because he feared for his own life during the chaotic protest.

Critics call him a trigger-happy teenager who didn’t have to play cop or paramedic on the streets of the Kenosha Flash Zone, which erupted in riots after police were killed by a black motorist, Jacob Blake.

Legal analysts say Rittenhouse benefited from the extended definition of self-defense by Wisconsin laws. The judge handling the case has also made a series of bizarre decisions that have benefited Rittenhouse, including banning prosecutors from calling the three men shot by the teenage victims.

The teenager told Carlson that his life was different from what he had planned and that he had completed the college prerequisites to become a nurse, but that he was now also considering studying law. He is considering leaving the Midwest, but is not sure where he will go.

I’m going to lay low and live my life and enjoy it, he said.

