Pakistanis lost opportunities to fight terrorism | Sergio restelli





The elected government in Pakistan had a golden opportunity to eradicate all terrorist centers after the attack on Mumbai in 2008. The international community has exerted intense pressure, as the attack of 26/11 was the most horrific since. the tragedy of September 11. However, the civilian government missed the opportunity and failed to take strong action against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants who planned and executed the assault on Mumbai. Inaction, however, had serious implications for the country as it not only strengthened radical forces, but encouraged the formation of more terrorist groups. The US Congressional Research Service (CRS) has found 15 major militant groups in Pakistan which are responsible for terrorist activity around the world. With the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan, these groups will become more powerful, leading to a resurgence of regional terrorism and militancy, the CRS said. This means an increase in terrorist activities in Pakistan, which are proving to be detrimental to its stability.

Al-Qaeda, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, the Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Harakat-ul Jihad Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin, Hizbul Mujahideen, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan are among the 15 terrorist outfits listed by the CRS. The growing strength and influence of these terrorist outfits can be seen now. They have become too powerful and the Pakistani state now appears powerless to them. The Islamabad government led by Imran Khan has expressed its inability to take action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the terrorist group that shot dead 147 people including 132 children at the military public school of Peshawars in 2014. He told Pakistan’s Supreme Court that the government was in talks with the TLP. The furious Supreme Court criticized Khan for failing to convict the culprit of the Peshwar attack. “If the government signed a document of defeat with those who killed these children, are we going to surrender again?” Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed asked Khan. Earlier, Khan had, in a conversation with a news channel, expressed how vulnerable the civilian government had become, saying that we might not come to some sort of conclusion or settlement in the end, but we let’s talk.

The United States and the world community have repeatedly stated that Pakistan has allowed terrorist groups to proliferate on its soil since the 1980s for proxy wars in the Indian subcontinent, particularly to target India and the ‘Afghanistan. In the process, Pakistan saw a surge of radicalization across the country, which began to attack the federal government for being liberal, secular, and for maintaining ties with Western countries, especially the United States. The siege of Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) in 2007 reflected a confrontation between religious fundamentalists and the government. Maulana Abdul Aziz of Lal Masjid had warned the government against suicide bombings and grenade attacks. He was caught and later released. Pakistan missed another opportunity. He has not taken steps to crack down on radicalization. On the contrary, he continued to support these elements for strategic gains in South Asia. Today, after 14 years, Abdul Aziz is back. He hoisted the Taliban flag over the Lal Masjid and waved an automatic rifle at the police who had gone to remove the flag.

A year ago, Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) partially besieged the national capital of Pakistan, demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador for the publication of the cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in a French daily. Islamabad was at a standstill and Imran Khan’s government was powerless as several radical groups and hard-line political parties backed the TLP. Khan eventually gave in to the demands of the TLP. Khan also freed 350 fundamentalists associated with the TLP. Brookings Institution Fellow Madiha Afzal said the Pakistani state has, over the decades, actively promoted the ideology that led to the TLP and which leads many in the population to sympathize with the TLP.

Several international reports suggest a link between radical terrorist groups and the powerful Pakistani army and its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Poor quality investigations and the filing of weak indictments have often led to the non-conviction of many feared terrorists. And the trial of the Mumbai bombing in Pakistan is a classic case in support of this claim. Despite the presentation of strong evidence from India and the United States, the perpetrators – Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-urRehman Lakhvi of LeT – have yet to be punished for being responsible for the murder of more than 180 people from different countries.

Sergio Restelli is an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert. He served in the Craxi government in the 1990s as Special Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Martelli and worked closely with anti-Mafia magistrates Falcone and Borsellino. Over the past decades, he has been involved in peacebuilding and diplomacy efforts in the Middle East and North Africa. He has written for Geopolitica and several Italian online and print media. In 2020, his first fiction “Napoli sta bene” is published.

