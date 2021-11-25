Oknins freed, back in Israel – The Australian Jewish News





Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday with Mordy and Natali Oknin, the Israeli couple released last week from eight days of detention in Turkey on suspicion of espionage. “How good you came home.” I’m so happy to see you, ”Bennett said as he hugged the couple in his office in Jerusalem. “I saw your prayers and I was very moved,” he told Natali. After arriving home last Thursday, Natali said that while in detention, she could hear the muezzin’s call to prayer from a nearby mosque. “I closed my ears and cried out loud please God save me.” The couple were arrested earlier this month after photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace in Istanbul while on vacation and sending the photo to their family. They were released following intensive diplomatic efforts and returned to Israel. Israel firmly and formally rejected the allegation that the Oknin, both bus drivers, were spies. Their colleagues dismissed the idea that they were involved in espionage as ridiculous. “We are both Egged pilots. We are proud of our work. I love my passengers and I already want to get back to work. I want to come back to bus line 83, to all my passengers who know me and support me, ”Natali said at a press conference. Their return to Israel ended a saga that involved concrete fears that the couple would be in Turkish prison for many years. In a joint statement, Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said they “thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation, ”adding that President Isaac Herzog had also played a role in the couple’s release. Bennett spoke with Erdogan last Thursday by phone to thank him for the role he played. In a statement, the prime minister’s office said Bennett “praised the lines of communication between the two countries, which have been effective and unobtrusive in times of crisis.” The delicate diplomacy to secure their release has been complicated as the two governments do not have ambassadors in their respective countries due to long-standing tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem. According to Israel’s Channel 12, Erdogan had requested a public expression of gratitude from the Israeli leadership for helping to secure the release of Oknin. The report, which did not cite any sources, said the Turkish leader was particularly interested in receiving grateful phone calls from Bennett and Herzog. The call between Erdogan and Bennett was their first, as well as the first conversation between the leaders of Israel and Turkey since 2013. Receive the AJN newsletter by email and never miss our best stories Free sign up

