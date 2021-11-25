Chinese Official Says US There Is No Room for Compromise on Taiwan | Joe Biden News





China’s Defense Ministry has again accused Washington of taking provocative measures related to the island.

China’s Defense Ministry says there is no room for compromise with the United States over Taiwan, the latest salute in a war of words and posture on the Autonomous Island that Beijing considers a renegade province. Asked about US-China relations at a press conference Thursday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the two sides enjoy a healthy and stable relationship. However, for a while the US side said a lot of irresponsible things and did a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea and close reconnaissance by warships and planes, he added. The comments come a day after President Joe Biden’s administration invited Taiwan to its next virtual democracy summit amid already heightened tensions on the island. Taipei was the only government on the invitation list that Washington does not recognize as a sovereign state. Its inclusion has been hailed by Taipei and criticized by Beijing. The United States maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan, offering economic and military support and regularly hailing Taipei as a beacon of democracy. Wu added on Thursday that there are aspects of China’s sovereignty that cannot be violated. Especially on the Taiwan issue, China has no room for compromise, and the American side should not be deluding itself about it, he said. Beijing is not ruling out seizing Taiwan by force and is putting more and more pressure on other countries to degrade or sever ties with the island. He has carried out more and more exercises aimed at flexing China’s military might near the island in recent months. After a virtual summit in early November between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, state media reported that the Chinese leader warned Biden that encouraging Taiwan independence would be playing with fire. Biden, meanwhile, told Xi that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to the White House. On Tuesday, the US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer crossed the Taiwan Strait, the first such exercise after the Biden-Xi summit. The periodic maneuvers by the United States generally infuriate Beijing, which sees the waterway as part of its territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian condemned the transit as a deliberate attempt to disrupt and undermine regional peace and stability.

