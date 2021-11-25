Boris Johnson accused of ‘failing’ Northeast as anti-social behavior increases





Boris Johnson has been accused of “failing” in the North East, amid a huge spike in recorded cases of anti-social behavior. New statistics from the Office for National Statistics show that police recorded 1.8 million incidents of antisocial behavior (ASB) in the year ending June 2021, an increase of 7% from the same period last year. The analysis, carried out by the Labor Party, shows that more than 13 million adults across the UK have suffered BSA in the past 12 months. Shadow Police Minister Sarah Jones, who met with police and local leaders in the Northeast this week, lambasted the government’s approach to crime. The MP said cuts in youth services, benefits and police staffing, combined with a cost of living crisis, had contributed to an increase in crime in the region. Ms Jones told ChronicleLive: “All talk of leveling makes no sense unless you really tackle crime and have the double problem of massive cuts to the police department itself in terms of police and PCSO, then you also have the decimation of our youth services and support for our youth. “The opportunities for young people to access good jobs have been reduced and there is a risk that they will be drawn into crime.”



Our free Nordic program the daily newsletter looks at the political stories that really matter in the North. It features analysis from public affairs journalists and the local democracy team of journalists across the region, as well as insight from political journalists on news headlines from the North West, Yorkshire & Humber and the Northeast. To register, all you have to do is click on this link, and enter your email address Ms. Jones took aim at the government’s criminal strategy and told us, “There is nothing out there that addresses anti-social behavior, it is a piecemeal approach to a national problem. “You really need a national solution, you have to take crime seriously, which I don’t think this government is doing. They are failing.” Since 2010, police funding has been cut by $ 1.6 billion and thousands of police officers have been lost. According to Labor’s analysis, the number of people who say they never see a police officer on foot patrol has doubled. Shadow Labor Home Secretary Nick Thomas Symonds added: The safety of our communities is threatened by this government. The reality is that the Conservatives are the party of crime and disorder. They are forgiving of crime and the causes of crime. For crime news in your area delivered straight to your inbox every day, go here to sign up for our free newsletter.

