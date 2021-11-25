The community of Tano Batak returns to Jakarta to collect the promise of colonization of the customary areas of PT TPL

Representatives of the indigenous Tano Batak peoples returned to Jakarta to express their demands for revocation of permits and closure of the pulp company, PT Toba Pulp Lestari, which operated in their customary territory. Last August, representatives of the indigenous Tano Batak people also came to Jakarta and had the chance to meet President Joko Widodo.

Sinung said that AMAN and 30 other institutions have joined the alliance to support the struggle of the indigenous Tano Batak people. It is hoped that the rights of the indigenous Tano Batak people can soon return to them.

About 40 representatives of the indigenous Tano Batak people traveled by land from North Sumatra to arrive in Jakarta on November 13th. Their arrival again expressed their aspirations and demands for the government to revoke the permit and close the forestry company PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL). They believe that the pulp and paper company has been operating in the usual areas for a long time and has caused a lot of losses.

Wednesday (24/11/21), representatives of the indigenous Tano Batak people who are members of the Popular Movement Alliance (Gerak) Tutup TPL as well as a mass of action from a network of peasant organizations, trade unions, environment and students at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Today, the alliance will act in front of the State Palace in Jakarta.

Mersy Silalahi, representative of the indigenous Tano Batak people at an online press conference last week, said they came to take their complaints to the government. He hopes that President Joko Widodo will be willing to meet with them.

We came to Jakarta to meet with President Jokowi and Minister Siti Nurbaya to complain about actions harming the community by TPL. We demand that the TPL be closed and that the rights of indigenous peoples be restored, he said.

As long as TPL operates on their customary territory, residents feel a great deal of loss from environmental pollution to criminalization.

We really feel the injustice of the state that allowed TPL to continue to operate in Batak Land.

TPL, he said, did not care about the existence of indigenous peoples there. They are also considered to pollute the environment, establishing camp near springs, take water for spraying and leave pesticide residues until the water is suspected of being polluted.

Lots of fish died there. We can feel it too. I cook TPL shit and give it to my son and husband and other moms and families there, she said.

Mersy said residents reported it to the Environment Department. At that time, there was an agreement between the inhabitants and the TPL to no longer set up a camp near the pennant or the source. However, he said, the agreement was violated. A week after the deal was made, they reinstated camp in this location.

They have no respect for humans. In 2019 TPL criminalized my husband as well. Two people were arrested and jailed for up to six months. My son doesn’t want to go to school because his friends are laughing at him. It was very painful, he said.

According to data from the North Sumatran People’s Legal Aid and Advocacy Association (Bakumsu), since 2002, there have been 16 cases of incrimination against indigenous peoples on TPL reports. Of these, at least 12 indigenous communities and 93 indigenous peoples are victims of criminalization. About 40 people were tried, 39 people were convicted and one person was acquitted. About 47 people are suspected and six people are reported.

We want our ancestral lands, customary lands, to come back to us. I ask Mr. Jokowi and Ms. Siti Nurbaya. Help us sir, help us madam. We are not usurpers. We only perpetuate our heritage or our ancestral deposit, he said.

He said that amid the Corona pandemic, he was forced to make a long trip from Medan to Jakarta.

It seems the marching action we took last August failed to inspire the number one person in this country to revoke the license and shut down TPL.

TPL entered their customary territory since 1982. In the past, the company name was PT Inti Indorayon Utama, before changing its name. The company’s operations began with a contracted forest use map (TGHK), which has so far been revised eight times against the TPL work area.

TPL’s final decision letter via SK 307/2020 is in fact. This change brought the surface area of ​​TPL’s working area to 167,912 hectares spread over 12 neighborhoods.

Muhammad Isnur of YLBHI said the TPL concession is included in several types of forest areas that are not legally justified. The concessions are in protected forest areas of 11,582.22 hectares, permanent production forests 122,368.91 hectares, limited production forests 12,017.43 hectares, converted production forests 1.9 hectares and other areas of use (APL) 21,917.59 hectares. Of the 188,055 hectares of TPL concessions, around 28% are in protection forest, conversion production forest and APL. The analysis was done before the Jobs Creation Act.

The law on job creation changes the rules. Limited production forest merged with permanent production forest. Thus, the area of ​​TPL has legally increased even though the previous sentence was not pronounced by the government.

Isnur said, around 34,817 hectares of TPL concessions in water catchment areas (catchment area) Lake Toba, there are 55 main rivers and 3,039 tributaries that supply water to Lake Toba.

We are asking the government to shut down PT TPL because since its inception it has not provided good benefits to the state, especially for the people around the TPL concession.

Sinung Karto of the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN) said that the indigenous Tano Batak people suffered many losses due to TPL operations. Much suffering experienced by women, children, parents. In fact, many of their children cannot continue their education.

Why did they choose Jakarta in the midst of a difficult situation like this? Because, it is impossible to have to wait too long. Because the suffering is not a moment, but a generation. There was a lot of noise, it was hoarse or maybe it was gone.

The sweat, the blood, the tears, the morals, the material for which they fight and restore their lands.

In the neighborhood, they did it several times. Even at the provincial and national levels. Even if they made various efforts, there was no result. Returning to Jakarta was an option to continue fighting for their rights.

Of course, they will take advantage of the opportunities available to them. The mechanisms available in the country. They will come to the palace.

Their hope, he said, could be accepted by President Jokowi and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Komnas HAM, KSP and the mediator. They will also visit the KPK to report the alleged embezzlement.

They will also go to the Ministry of Manpower and Transmigration to report allegations of slavery in the company.

We hope the government will hear it sooner. It is not only heard, it can also be tracked what the community’s complaints and demands are, he said.

Benni Wijaya, of the Land Reform Consortium (KPA), said the arrival of 40 residents in Jakarta was a trip to demand rights from the president.

So far, he said, the indigenous Tano Batak community has made many efforts to defend their traditional rights.

Last August, they even took a walk in Jakarta. At that time, my friends met with the president to share their aspirations for the government to take the resolution of the conflict seriously. Jokowi promised to resolve this matter within a month, he said. Unfortunately, so far no concrete action has been taken.

He said that what the indigenous Tano Batak people were facing was a reflection of various agrarian conflicts in Indonesia. These decades of agrarian conflicts have caused many victims, people arrested and often deaths.

It is because there is no seriousness on the part of the government to resolve this conflict. Suddenly, the conflicts dragged on. Until the victims continue to grow. Human rights violations are increasingly widespread.

KPA noted that during 2015-2020, there were 2,291 eruptions of land conflicts. Old conflicts arise and accumulate with new conflicts.

This condition, he said, indicated that there was no serious effort by the government to resolve this agrarian conflict, one of which was the indigenous Tano Batak people.

Main photo: Action in front of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Bureau of Investments, Wednesday (24/11/21). Photo: of Abdon Nababan on Facebook / Alliance of Movement to Close TPL