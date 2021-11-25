PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport, will bring investment worth 60,000 cr

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Prime Minister Modi arrived on the scene accompanied by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Swiss concessionaire of the Zurich International Airport AG project.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

The airport covers more than 1,300 hectares of land and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024.

The airport will be located almost 72 km from Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport – and approximately 40 km from Noida.

The airport is being built in accordance with the PM’s vision to strengthen connectivity and create a future-ready aviation industry and help put Uttar Pradesh on the global map.

This inauguration will make Uttar Pradesh the only Indian state to have five international airports. Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to appear in the National Capital Region, after Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

India’s first net zero emissions airport will also have seamless multimodal connectivity.

It is also the first time in India that an airport has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight hub.

The estimated cost of the proposed project is estimated at approximately 15000-20000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is done at a cost of approximately 10,050 crores.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway to India from North. It will be one of the pillars of the Gati-Shakti National Master Plan. “

The Prime Minister further said that whether it is poor or middle class farmers or traders, workers or entrepreneurs, everyone reap many benefits.

Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the airport will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism in the state.

Tomorrow, November 25, is a major day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s progress in building infra. At 1:00 p.m., the foundation stone for Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, addressing the rally at the inaugural event, said Noida International Airport will be a hub of multimodal connectivity. This will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh of people. Soon we will see 17 airports including an international airport in Ayodhya in the state “and thanked the Prime Minister.

The Minister of Civil Aviation added: “Jewar Airport will host multimodal connectivity and bring valuable investments 60,000 crores to UP. “

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the international airport near Jewar will be developed as an aviation hub designed to provide all modern, efficient and high-tech facilities. The airport area, when fully operational, should have aero and non-aero activities as well as MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) facilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said he expects investments of 10,000 cr after the first phase and at 35,000 crore when the airport is fully built.

The airport was the subject of controversy earlier when farmers claimed the proposed construction was taking over their farmland. The protesting farmers camped in tents 700 meters from the airport. Also in a surprise twist, a local BJP MP admitted he hastily acquired land.

