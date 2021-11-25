Politics
PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport, will bring investment worth 60,000 cr
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Prime Minister Modi arrived on the scene accompanied by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Swiss concessionaire of the Zurich International Airport AG project.
Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.
The airport covers more than 1,300 hectares of land and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024.
The airport will be located almost 72 km from Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport – and approximately 40 km from Noida.
The airport is being built in accordance with the PM’s vision to strengthen connectivity and create a future-ready aviation industry and help put Uttar Pradesh on the global map.
This inauguration will make Uttar Pradesh the only Indian state to have five international airports. Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to appear in the National Capital Region, after Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.
India’s first net zero emissions airport will also have seamless multimodal connectivity.
It is also the first time in India that an airport has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight hub.
The estimated cost of the proposed project is estimated at approximately 15000-20000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is done at a cost of approximately 10,050 crores.
Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway to India from North. It will be one of the pillars of the Gati-Shakti National Master Plan. “
The Prime Minister further said that whether it is poor or middle class farmers or traders, workers or entrepreneurs, everyone reap many benefits.
Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the airport will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism in the state.
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, addressing the rally at the inaugural event, said Noida International Airport will be a hub of multimodal connectivity. This will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh of people. Soon we will see 17 airports including an international airport in Ayodhya in the state “and thanked the Prime Minister.
The Minister of Civil Aviation added: “Jewar Airport will host multimodal connectivity and bring valuable investments 60,000 crores to UP. “
According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the international airport near Jewar will be developed as an aviation hub designed to provide all modern, efficient and high-tech facilities. The airport area, when fully operational, should have aero and non-aero activities as well as MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) facilities.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said he expects investments of 10,000 cr after the first phase and at 35,000 crore when the airport is fully built.
The airport was the subject of controversy earlier when farmers claimed the proposed construction was taking over their farmland. The protesting farmers camped in tents 700 meters from the airport. Also in a surprise twist, a local BJP MP admitted he hastily acquired land.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-noida-international-airport-will-bring-in-investments-worth-rs-60-000-cr-11637829690906.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]