PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida airport, investment of Rs 8,914 cr in phase 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, which is expected to be operational by September 2024.

Thousands of people, including women and children, arrived in Jewar on Thursday in a context of heightened security to attend the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues, including State Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, will attend the event.

Reinforced security has been deployed on and around the site of the event. Visitors are searched before entering the ‘jan sabha’ area, officials said, adding that police have banned black flags.

“The cornerstone of the world’s fourth largest international airport, Noida International Airport, will be laid today by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This airport will give Uttar Pradesh a new global identity. , Uttar Pradesh will be the only state to host five international airports, ”Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Rs 8,914 cr investment in the first phase

The first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar will require an investment of Rs 8,914 crore and the initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million, a senior civil aviation ministry official said on Wednesday.

The greenfield airport, spread over 1330 acres of land, will initially have two runways and Zurich Airport International AG (concessionaire) has established itself as the successful tenderer for the development of the aerodrome.

Workers carry a replica of a plane as preparations are underway on the eve of the cornerstone laying ceremony at Jewar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for tomorrow in Gautam Buddha Nagar district , Wednesday November 24, 2021. Photo: PTI



Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Wednesday that the capital expenditure for the first phase of the project will be Rs 4,588 crore. The total cost will be Rs 8,914 crore, including Rs 4,326 crore to be spent by the government of Uttar Pradesh on resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) and land acquisition.

In the first phase, the airport will have a handling capacity of 12 million passengers per year and once the four phases of the project are completed, the total capacity is expected to be 70 million passengers per year.

The total cost of the airport project is estimated at Rs 29,560 crore, Bansal said. The amount excludes money to be spent by the government of Uttar Pradesh on R&R and land acquisition.

The airport will be developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), in which Zurich Airport International AG owns 100 percent of the shares.

The airport concession period is 40 years and NIAL will own 1% of “golden share” in YIAPL as well as the right to appoint two directors to the board of YIAPL.

NIAL was established as a company for Noida International Airport. The UP government and the New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) will each hold 37.5% of NIAL’s capital. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) each hold 12.5% ​​of the company’s capital.

Security personnel check their phones as preparations are underway on the eve of the cornerstone laying ceremony at Jewar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for tomorrow in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, on Wednesday November 24, 2021 Photo: PTI



The memorandum of understanding between the concessionaire and the Union government for standby services was signed on 22 November.

Bansal said eight new airports will be opening in Uttar Pradesh, including Jewar and Ayodhya.

Five airfields are expected to be ready at Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Azamgarh, Mordabad and Shravasti in 2022.

In 2023, two more are expected in Ayodhya and Muirpur, and Jewar will be operational in 2024.

Currently, there are nine operational airports in the state. They are in Lucknow, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hindon, Kushinagar and Bareilly.

Jewar Airport will be the second international airport to be established in Delhi-NCR and will help relieve congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

It is strategically located and will serve residents of cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighboring regions, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India and, due to its scale and capacity, it will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to the statement, for the first time, an airport in India has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight platform, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time required for logistics.

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport by a hassle-free metro service, as well as nearby major roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others. will be connected to the airport.

The airport will also be linked to the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train project, allowing people to travel between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes.

The airport will also house a state-of-the-art MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service.