BBVA bondholders remain calm as Turkish currency collapses





(Bloomberg) – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA bondholders so far buy banks’ argument that they have nothing to worry about it doubling its bet on Turkey amid a crumbling currency wreaks havoc on the country’s economy. Bloomberg’s Most Read The Spanish lender says its offer to buy the rest of Garanti is a long-term winning proposition that strengthens its presence in a high-growth market it knows well at a great price. Meanwhile, the way his business is set up limits the financial wildfires that are spreading from Turkey to the wider group. Bond investors were reassured by this message as President Recep Tayyip Erdogans advocates lower interest rates in an economy where inflation has soared to nearly 20%, causing the currency to fall. Bank bonds fell, but not by much more than the debt of other major Spanish lenders such as Banco Santander SA, also a major emerging market lender, and CaixaBank SA. Interestingly, whenever there is a title in Turkey or other emerging markets where BBVA is involved, it triggers concerns and mini-sales in banking instruments, said Romain Miginiac, head of banking instruments. research at the Swiss investment management company Atlanticomnium SA. I certainly don’t think this is a problem for BBVA, on the contrary, the deal should be seen as positive for bondholders. BBVA, whose CEO is Turkish banker Onur Genc, ​​says his long experience managing lenders in emerging markets gives him the know-how to manage volatility. A legacy of Argentina’s debt crisis of the late 1990s, the bank uses a model of self-sustaining subsidiaries, which isolates other units if any of its companies encounter problems. The story continues This means that if Garanti started to fail, it could be liquidated or restructured without affecting the rest of the group. In a worst-case scenario, BBVA would risk the value of its stake in Garanti – currently just under $ 4 billion. Financial stability There is a potential downside risk, but it is limited and insufficient to undermine the financial stability of parents’ balance sheets, said Roberto Henriques, analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Junior BBVA bonds, including a 6% euro 1 billion note, fell between 0.9 cents and 2.3 cents this month, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. Santander and CaixaBank bonds also fell amid a general sell-off of riskier debt. The Guaranteed deal is an absolute winner, even though there is volatility, BBVA chairman Carlos Torres said in a recent interview. BBVA cited Turkish economic growth averaging 4.5% per year since 2015 compared to 1.8% for the European Union as a reason for increasing exposure. Garanti saw one of the strongest increases in revenue growth among its peers in the past year, as its third-quarter profits largely exceeded estimates, jumping 92% from the same period of 2020. Lira Swings leaves Turkish companies wondering what price they will pay Morgan Stanley analysts said the impact of the pound has been manageable so far, but in an extreme scenario, Garanti may need a capital raise and BBVA shares may underperform in the short term. Still, the pound’s 38% drop this year has an advantage – weakness means the bank can rarely have such a good opportunity to increase its stake, said Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant for Dubai-based East Capital. BBVA bondholders should take a step back and take comfort in the banks’ long experience of dealing in difficult markets, said Carlos Suarez Duarte, credit analyst at Allianz Global Investors. I still have confidence in BBVA, it is a strong credit, he said. Even if things go really badly, BBVA will be able to cope. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

