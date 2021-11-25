Politics
‘Leveling’ plans torn apart as Tories warn Boris Johnson of another political target
Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to implement a successful upgrade strategy next month after a series of missteps and failed political announcements left Tories questioning his authority.
I understands that officials were ordered to tear up the upgrade white paper last month and were forced to rethink the government’s proposals amid growing fears that they might fail to land with the public.
It comes as the prime minister seeks to regain control of his administration after being criticized by Treasury sources for botching the announcement of the $ 96 billion rail package and starting a rebellion with his welfare reforms.
According to multiple sources, the arrival of former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane as head of the leveling task force has led to a major overhaul of the government’s leveling strategy.
Mr Haldane now holds the pen on policy and has extensively revamped the white paper to ensure it offers tangible differences in the lives of people outside London and the South East, with goals and benchmarks .
A source said I: Haldane is now in all the big meetings with (Secretary of Communities) Michael Gove and (Minister of Leveling Up) Neil OBrien.
They have done a complete overhaul of the upgrade strategy that will offer more retail policy offerings, as well as package elements. Things that are much more achievable in the next few years.
It is believed that the White Paper will focus heavily on granting greater decentralization to local areas, strengthening civic pride and overhauling how Homes England housing funds will be refocused away from London and the South East.
Tory backbench MPs are increasingly frustrated with Mr Johnson’s tendency to over-promise and fall short when it comes to major political announcements, such as an integrated rail plan watered down and his promise that no one would have to sell their house to fund social care.
He put extra pressure on No.10 to make sure the upgrade white paper won’t be another goal for himself.
The overhaul comes after a series of political trial and error by the prime minister, which has led his own backbench MPs to demand to shake up his team within No10 and have a better grip on his operation.
A Tory MP blamed Mr Johnsons’ team for the current drift at No.10. Dan Rosenfield [the PMs chief of staff] doesn’t seem to have the political antennae to do the job, or at least there’s no one to tell him what he doesn’t want to hear. He needs better advice from those around him.
The source also pointed to Mr Johnson’s private parliamentary secretaries, Andrew Griffith and Sarah Dines, both elected in 2019, for failing to assess the mood of the Commons.
It was better when Alex [Burghart] and Trudy [Harrison, Mr Johnsons previous PPSs] were there because they were a better intermediary for # 10, they had a little more experience. It’s good that there are two 2019’s now, but they don’t really know how this place works.
Mr Johnson has brought in Mayoral-era veteran Ben Gascoigne to his Downing Street squad in hopes of introducing more stability, but several MPs want the PM to go further and bring in more adults able to spot the traps.
The latest poll shows Mr Johnson has fallen to his lowest favorable ratings for the Prime Minister (-14), with the rating for the government in general also down (-16), according to Savanta ComRes.
