“Had Modi, Yogi wanted …”: 10 quotes from PM Modi at the inauguration of Noida Airport | Latest India News





The groundbreaking ceremony for Noida International Airport could have taken place in 2017, shortly after Yogi Adityanath’s government came to power in the state, with the project conceptualized by the previous BJP government, Prime Minister Modi said as he addressed the event on Thursday. in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. According to standard political practice, this would not have been frowned upon, Prime Minister Modi said, but the BJP’s policy is different from that of other parties that were previously in power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said. Prime Minister. “We could have had our picture taken and the news would get in every newspaper. But that was the practice of the previous rule,” Prime Minister Modi said. Taking the opportunity to criticize opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said parties used to announce projects without estimating expenses, without acquiring land and that is why so many projects do not have not seen the light of day. “Ganna or Jinnah”: Yogi’s jibe before the polls at the inauguration of Noida airport Here are the 10 best quotes from PM Modi 1. Some political parties in our country have always put their personal interests first. The thought of these people is the personal interest, only theirs, the development of the family and the development of the area where they live. They think it’s Vikas, as we follow the spirit of the nation first, Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is our mantra 2. Infrastructure is not a part of the policy for us, but of the national policy. Watch: Jewar International Airport to be Asia’s Biggest, Create Jobs: Everything You Need to Know 3. Previous governments deprived Uttar Pradesh of what it deserved. Whether it is scams, poor infrastructure, caste policies, UP has only been the subject of criticism. 4. The people at UP wondered if their condition would ever have a positive image. But the same UP is now leaving its marks internationally. 5. After seven decades since independence, Uttar Pradesh is getting its share of the twin-engine government efforts. 6. Noida International Airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India. This will make the whole region a powerful reflection of the Gatishakti National Master Plan. 7. Now Uttar Pradesh means Uttam suvida (better facilities), nirantar nivesh (endless investment). Once this airport is ready, there will be five international airports. 8. The previous government of Uttar Pradesh even wrote a letter to the Center asking it to stop work at this airport. 9. If Modi and Yogi had wanted, we could have opened the airport soon after we came to power. But that’s not our policy. ten. We make sure that the project does not encounter any obstacles halfway. If there is a delay, there is also a penalty provision.

