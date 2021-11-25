Politics
Message from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in commemoration of National Teachers’ Day 2021
Jakarta (wartamagelang.com) – Even though it is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, education in the country can still continue thanks to the innovation, creativity and dedication of teachers. This was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) by welcoming the commemoration of the National Teachers’ Day 2021 which falls on Thursday (25/11/2021).
Almost two years in the shroud of a global pandemic, the world of education in the country is still on the move, albeit with adjustments here and there. This has all been possible thanks to innovation, creativity, technological adaptation, and of course the dedication of teachers to stay true to the care of the education of the younger generation, the president said on his official Twitter account. @Jokowi, Thursday (11/25/2021).
During the move with the heart, restore education commemoration momentum, the president also called on all parties to work together to restore education affected by the pandemic.
Now, while working hard to end this pandemic, let us unite to restore education together, he said.
Meanwhile, the Vice President (Vice President) of the Republic of Indonesia, Maruf Amin, felt that the role of the teacher is very vital and even irreplaceable in the navigation of the nation’s children amidst the various challenges of the modern world and technological progress. Teachers play an important role in government efforts to strengthen the quality of human resources (HR) to achieve Advanced Indonesia.
Therefore, the vice president stressed that the government will continue to improve the welfare of teachers as the seeds of the nation’s buds.
The government will continue to improve the quality of education, including improving the well-being of teachers, the vice president said on Thursday (11/25/2021).
In addition, the vice president said that teachers are not just a profession, but the noble dedication of educators to shape character, develop skills and prepare for the future of a nation.
After the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, it was the teachers who became the foundation of the Japanese nation to rise up and rebuild its ravaged country, he said.
During the struggle, continued the vice-president, in Indonesia also appeared heroes in the world of education.
We also have independence heroes who have dedicated themselves as educators of the nation’s children, such as Ki Hajar Dewantara, Dewi Sartika and others, he said.
It is therefore inevitable, said the vice president, if during all this time the teachers are known as unsung heroes, because their services will never be invaluable.
Their service is very great because in addition to being a model and a guide of life, the teachers have also become a source of strength for the progress of the nation, he stressed.
For this reason, at this time to commemorate National Teachers’ Day, the Vice President expressed his gratitude for all the dedication of teachers.
To you teachers, we thank you all for your sincere dedication to sowing the seedlings of the nation, he said in a statement from BPMI Setwapres received by wartamagelang.com.
Finally, the Vice President also wished a Happy National Teachers Day 2021 to teachers across the country.
Happy teachers day. Indonesia is making progress thanks to your timeless dedication, he concluded. (wq)
