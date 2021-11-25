Almeida Theater: Boris Johnson flouts Covid rules during Macbeth





BORIS Johnson was caught flouting Covid safety rules again after being seen without a mask in a London theater.

The Guardian said a spectator at the Almeida Theater saw the Prime Minister without his mask at all times during a performance of Macbeth on Tuesday, while another saw him without a mask in a public area of ​​the hall at the north London.

On its website, the theater urges customers to wear a face covering when visiting, unless eating or drinking. Regulations on wearing masks in England were dropped by the government this summer, but some transport networks continue to mandate their use as a condition of transport, while some places and shops still recommend their use. Asked by reporters on Wednesday why the Prime Minister was not wearing a mask during the performance, Johnson’s press secretary said: “The PM is following all the rules of Covid.” Boris Johnson was criticized earlier this month after greeting hospital staff without wearing a mask She repeated the response when asked why the theater’s request for patrons to wear face masks would not have been met. In a statement published on the Almeida website, it is stated: “We ask all our visitors to continue to wear a face covering when they are in the theater, except by special dispensation or when eating or drinking. “You may be reminded at the entrance to the building, but it will not be enforced. ” The Guardian said a witness saw Johnson put his mask back on “at the end as the lights came on” at the end of the Shakespearean tragedy. This is not the first time this month that the prime minister has been accused of failing to comply with mask-wearing regulations. He had previously been criticized for not wearing a mask as he sat next to broadcaster and 95-year-old environmental activist Sir David Attenborough during the COP26 summit in Glasgow and greeting hospital staff during a visit to the ‘Hexham hospital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19738741.almeida-theatre-boris-johnson-flouts-covid-rules-macbeth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos