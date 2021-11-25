PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, near Jewar in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The airport covers more than 1,300 hectares of land and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore of passengers per year and the works are expected to be completed by 2024. This inauguration will make Uttar Pradesh the only Indian state to have five international airports. Noida International Airport will be the second international airport to appear in the National Capital Region, after Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism, ”the Prime Minister tweeted. Tomorrow, November 25, is a major day for India and Uttar Pradesh’s progress in building infra. At 1:00 p.m., the foundation stone for Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost trade, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he expects investments of over 10,000 crore after the first phase and up to 35,000 crore after the airport is fully constructed. Noida International Airport will be completed on schedule of 2024 and will create huge employment opportunities in the state, changing the business dynamics of this region, he added. The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. The airport is developed under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Noida airport will be the largest in Asia and will generate employment opportunities for more than a lakh. The Minister of Civil Aviation added: “Jewar Airport will host multimodal connectivity and bring investments worth 60,000 crore to UP. “

