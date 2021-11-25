Donald Trump would crush Joe Biden if election holds again, polls suggest





Former President Donald Trump would easily beat President Joe Biden if the election were held again, according to a recent poll which indicates the Republican could win by a substantial lead.

A Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll conducted for the former president’s Make America Great Again committee showed Trump leading Biden in five swing states the current president won in 2020.

These states were Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and represent a total of 73 Electoral College votes. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan were also key to Biden’s victory in November.

This poll was conducted among 600 probable voters in each of the five states from November 11 to 16 and had a four percent margin of error.

He revealed that Trump led Biden by 12 points in Michigan, 10 points in Wisconsin and six points in Pennsylvania.

Trump won these three states in 2016 by less than one percent in each case, securing him victory.

The former president also led Biden by eight percent in Arizona and three percent in Georgia, both saying Trump won in 2016 and Biden managed to switch last year.

The FiveThirtyEight poll follow-up gives Fabrizio, Lee & Associates a B / C rating.

A separate Rasmussen Reports / Pulse Opinion Research poll conducted Nov. 22-23 showed Trump beat Biden by a significant margin in a hypothetical match.

The former president would win 45% to 32% if the poll results are confirmed. Rasmussen also found that independents preferred Trump over Biden by 47% to 20%.

In what may be another worrying statistic for Biden, Rasmussen found that only 69% of those who voted for the president last year said they would do so again, while 8% of Biden voters would pass. to Trump.

In contrast, 83% of those who voted for Trump the last time would support him again.

The poll questioned 1,200 probable voters and had a three percent margin of error. Rasmussen has a B rating from FiveThirtyEight.

A slew of recent polls have indicated that Biden will face an uphill struggle to win a second term, as his approval rating has remained stubbornly low for months.

An Emerson College poll conducted Nov 3-4 found Trump would beat Biden 45% to 43% in a potential rematch in 2024, while a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released Thursday found only 39 % of Americans would vote for Biden in the next presidential election.

A USA TODAY / Suffolk University poll conducted Nov 3-5 showed a similar result, with 64% of those polled saying they didn’t want Biden running for another term.

As for Trump, 58% said they didn’t want him to run again.

Tracking of Biden’s approval by FiveThirtyEight, which uses a variety of polls and its own poll rating system, showed the president had a 42.9% approval rating as of November 24, while the disapproval amounted to 51.8%.

As Biden’s approval rating remains in negative territory and poll after poll shows Trump beats him in 2024, the former president has teased a comeback with a potential announcement after the midterm election.

Trump may feel encouraged by recent polls, especially his apparent lead in the swing states that are critical to achieving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

A composite photo shows President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. A recent poll shows Trump beating Biden in a hypothetical rematch. Getty Images

