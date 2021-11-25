This is the real cause of local government funds moving into banks to anger Jokowi



Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi angry because there are still a lot of regional government (Pemda) budgets that are deposited in the banks. Based on data from the Ministry of Finance, local government funds in banks reached IDR 226 trillion. This figure has risen, since October 2021, to around 170 trillion rupees alone. "I have to warn you about this. After all, our own money is not being used," the president said. Jokowi at the national coordination meeting and the 2021 investment service award, Wednesday 24/11. Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (CELIOS), Bhima Yudhistira said the delay in absorbing the budget was not the first time this had happened. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, the same pattern repeated itself year after year. "The problem is still classic, namely the budget model during the crisis is no different from the model when economic conditions were still normal," Bhima told merdeka.com, Jakarta, Tuesday (24/11). Yes, Bhima said, local governments should not delay absorption of APBD and village funds at the end of the year. On the other hand, the budget reallocation must be done as quickly as possible. "Ideally, in times of crisis, the budget structure does not accumulate at the end of the year," he said. However, what is the real cause of the slow absorption of the local government budget?

Awaiting project invoice Interior Ministry regional finance director Mr. Ardian said the funds were not deliberately deposited by the regional government for the purpose of obtaining profits in the form of bank interest. But because the invoices from regional contractors have not yet arrived, so it seems at first glance that public funds are slowly being spent. "In fact, the local government is not withholding expenses to earn interest, but is waiting for a purchase invoice from the contractor," Ardian said when contacted by merdeka.com, Jakarta, Wednesday 11/24 . He explained that the mechanism of payment of regional expenses through contractors is usually done after the project is completed. At the same time, the signing of the cooperation contract is usually done in the middle of the year. In addition, invoicing is also done after the project is completed. This, Ardian said, made absorption at the end of the year larger than in previous months. There is a warning of Jokowi This prompts them to do an assessment. The Home Office also encourages local governments to make performance-based payments or submit funding commitments at the start of the contract. So that the absorption of regional budgets takes place during the current month. "In 2022, we encourage the local government to come up with an early use of the budget," he said. On the other hand, the Interior Ministry also asked the regional government to conclude a cooperation contract at the beginning of January. Thus, in August, the local government had absorbed part of the central government budget. For this reason, he asked the ministry / technical institution to determine the implementation guidelines (juklak) of development projects before January. "I hope the regions can execute the project at the start of the year," he said.