Politics
This is the real cause of local government funds moving into banks to anger Jokowi
President Jokowi. © Palace Media Press office
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi angry because there are still a lot of regional government (Pemda) budgets that are deposited in the banks. Based on data from the Ministry of Finance, local government funds in banks reached IDR 226 trillion. This figure has risen, since October 2021, to around 170 trillion rupees alone.
“I have to warn you about this. After all, our own money is not being used,” the president said. Jokowi at the national coordination meeting and the 2021 investment service award, Wednesday 24/11.
Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (CELIOS), Bhima Yudhistira said the delay in absorbing the budget was not the first time this had happened. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, the same pattern repeated itself year after year.
“The problem is still classic, namely the budget model during the crisis is no different from the model when economic conditions were still normal,” Bhima told merdeka.com, Jakarta, Tuesday (24/11).
Yes, Bhima said, local governments should not delay absorption of APBD and village funds at the end of the year. On the other hand, the budget reallocation must be done as quickly as possible.
“Ideally, in times of crisis, the budget structure does not accumulate at the end of the year,” he said.
However, what is the real cause of the slow absorption of the local government budget?
2 pages of 3
Awaiting project invoice
Interior Ministry regional finance director Mr. Ardian said the funds were not deliberately deposited by the regional government for the purpose of obtaining profits in the form of bank interest. But because the invoices from regional contractors have not yet arrived, so it seems at first glance that public funds are slowly being spent.
“In fact, the local government is not withholding expenses to earn interest, but is waiting for a purchase invoice from the contractor,” Ardian said when contacted by merdeka.com, Jakarta, Wednesday 11/24 .
He explained that the mechanism of payment of regional expenses through contractors is usually done after the project is completed. At the same time, the signing of the cooperation contract is usually done in the middle of the year.
In addition, invoicing is also done after the project is completed. This, Ardian said, made absorption at the end of the year larger than in previous months.
There is a warning of Jokowi This prompts them to do an assessment. The Home Office also encourages local governments to make performance-based payments or submit funding commitments at the start of the contract. So that the absorption of regional budgets takes place during the current month.
“In 2022, we encourage the local government to come up with an early use of the budget,” he said.
On the other hand, the Interior Ministry also asked the regional government to conclude a cooperation contract at the beginning of January. Thus, in August, the local government had absorbed part of the central government budget. For this reason, he asked the ministry / technical institution to determine the implementation guidelines (juklak) of development projects before January.
“I hope the regions can execute the project at the start of the year,” he said.
3 of 3 pages
Too cautious local government
Home Office regional finance director Mr Ardian said the condition was due to uncertainty over the pandemic and the order to refocus so that a large chunk of local government funds were parked in banks.
“We have shut down this regional government to be more careful in the use of the budget because the situation cannot be predicted,” Ardian said when contacted by merdeka.com, Jakarta, Wednesday (24/11).
This uncertainty causes the local government to anticipate the use of funds more. This is evident from the middle of the year when there was a wave of the delta variant spread. There is a budget that had to be diverted for treatment in the health sector.
In addition, the policy of implementing restrictions on community activities (PPKM) also contributes to the absorption of the budget. As local government projects are also affected, invoicing of contractors is also hampered.
Regarding sanctions for regions that are slow to absorb the budget, Ardian admitted that there is no provision regulating this. So far, only monitoring and evaluation activities have been carried out on the use of the budget (monev). There is a warning from the president Jokowi serve as a warning that each local government is absorbing the central government budget more quickly.
“I hope that this regional manager is motivated to immediately accelerate the absorption of the budget, it is a shame if it is weak and known to the public,” he concluded. [idr]
Read also :
TGUPP budget allocation in DKI 2022 APBD of IDR 12.5 billion
DKI DPRD asks TGUPP not to interfere with the performance of SKPD
Local government is seen as being too careful in using the budget
PDIP strongly rejects budget allocation for TGUPP
Ministry of the Interior: funds from local communities settle in banks not wanting to get interest, but waiting for invoices
This is the impact of the delay of the local government in the absorption of APBD and village funds.
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/uang/ini-penyebab-sebenarnya-dana-pemda-mengendap-di-bank-hingga-buat-jokowi-marah.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]