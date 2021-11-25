Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone for Jewar Airport, says previous regimes have stayed the course in deprivation and obscurity





Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport to JewarPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday denounced the opposition, saying the airport is an example of how previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and Central have ignored development in the western part of the state.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar. It is billed as India’s largest airport upon completion. Addressing a rally in the poll-linked state, Modi slammed previous governments saying the UP had been kept in deprivation and obscurity earlier, but is now getting what it has always deserved. and made its mark internationally under a “twin engine” Rule of the BJP. UP will go to the polls next year. The Prime Minister said that Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway to northern India and provide new employment opportunities to thousands of people in the region. “It will benefit millions of people in Delhi-NCR and western UP,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the rally at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Noida International Airport in Jewar. (PA) Further declaring that the UP has become a focal point for investments by multinational companies, the prime minister said the state will have five international airports. Again targeting the opposition, Modi, some of the country’s political parties have always kept their personal interests at the forefront, “as we follow the spirit of Nation First … Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas – Sabka Prayas is our mantra “. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also joined the foundation-laying ceremony at Jewar Airport, said the state is on the development path and highlighted various efforts of the government. The head of the BJP also thanked the more than 7,000 farmers who agreed to acquire their land for the airport without any controversy. He also launched a veiled attack on the opposition Samajwadi (SP) party, saying the country must decide whether the sweetness of sugarcane will increase or whether supporters of Pakistani founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah will cause harm in the state. . The airport, the second international airfield in the National Capital Region of Delhi, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore of passengers per year. The airport will help relieve congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital. It is strategically located and will serve residents of cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas. The airport covers an area of ​​5,000 acres and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crores. Swiss Airport won the tender in November 2019, following which a concession agreement was signed with the state government. According to the UP government, it will be the fourth largest international airport in the world and the project would create more than a lakh of employment opportunities. With PTI inputs

