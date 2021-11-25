South Korea longs for Trump to focus as efforts to engage in Pyongyang stall





Joe Biden’s lack of ambition to find a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea has left some South Koreans absent from Donald Trump’s blazing summit.

The Biden administration has taken a “calibrated and practical approach” to North Korea, saying it is willing to engage diplomatically without preconditions once Pyongyang is ready to do so.

But observers in Seoul and Washington say a reluctance to make proposals and a lack of commitment at the highest level indicate a desire to manage rather than solve the North Korean problem, even as Kim Jong Un strengthens its missile and nuclear programs.

“The administration wouldn’t say it like that, but their policy on North Korea is really benign neglect,” said Sue Mi Terry, director of the Center for Korean History and Public Policy at the Wilson Center in Washington and former the CIA. analyst.

“They seem to have given up on any hope of a breakthrough, and for quite understandable reasons,” adding that the administration was focusing on China.

When North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the Americas in 2017, Trump said it would rain “fire and fury” on the East Asian nation.

After a period of heightened tension and belligerent rhetoric that policymakers in Seoul and Washington said could lead to war, the two leaders met in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi in 2019. The summits have shaken the world. traditional US approach to the Korean Peninsula.

Donald Trump tells North Korea he will rain “fire and fury” after Pyongyang tests intercontinental ballistic missile © AP

Their meetings were accompanied by a series of inter-Korean summits in 2018 that produced a historic handshake between Kim and Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, at the dividing line between the two Koreas.

“There was a really intense sense of possibility, even a euphoria in Seoul at the time,” said Ankit Panda, a North Korean arms expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Everyone thought Kim Jong Un was coming to town. We had the feeling that South Korea was at the forefront of history.

But the process collapsed in Hanoi amid disagreements over sanctions relief and dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program. Kim has not engaged in talks since, his isolation exacerbated by the lockdown he imposed on his country in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For officials in the Biden administration, the failure of Trump’s North Korean strategy justifies their low-key approach.

“We have no hostile intention towards [North Korea] and remains open to meeting with them without preconditions, ”a State Department spokesperson said.

“We hope that the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will respond positively to our approach. However, to date, we have not received any substantial response from the DPRK to our offers to meet. “

A senior Western government official said, “Much of the criticism directed at Americans comes from people who believe that the key to solving the North Korean problem is to find the magic formula that will suddenly satisfy North Koreans.

“It’s not for us to chase after the North Koreans, especially when they haven’t given any sign that they want to come to the table – we’re not trying to make Kim Jong Un happy. “

But the US insistence that the ball is in Kim’s court has infuriated members of the Moon administration. He tried unsuccessfully to persuade the United States to grant sanctions relief and officially declare the Korean War over in an effort to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.

“The US position is one of stable management and the Korean government is losing patience,” said Moon Chung-in, chairman of the Sejong Institute think tank and former special adviser to President Moon. “We urged the US government to send positive signals; it is very natural that North Korea does not respond to empty propositions.

A member of the South Korean president’s inner circle told the Financial Times: “The Biden administration claims to care about our proposals, but they have yet to welcome them. ”

In September, the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party in South Korea said that “even though the Trump administration had many problems, the Biden administration must continue the policies of the previous administration, which sought to resolve the problems with North Korea through dialogue ”.

advised

Data from Pew Global Indicators shows that South Korean support for Trump’s North Korean policy reached 78% in 2019.

“Despite doubts about Trump himself, there was strong bipartisan support for his policy of engagement with North Korea,” said Steven Denney of the University of Vienna who analyzed the data.

“There is some nostalgia in South Korea for Trump’s maximalist approach: Conservatives miss his ‘maximum pressure’ approach of 2017, while progressives miss the 2018-19 summit,” said Terry du Wilson. Center.

“Few people have affection for President Trump personally, and they were upset with his transactional approach to the alliance with South Korea. But there is a feeling that at least he tried.

Analysts said the hope that Trump would make a breakthrough may have been illusory, but the Biden administration couldn’t just wish the problem resolved.

Victor Cha, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said: “They can’t keep saying ‘we are not Trump, we are not Obama, we will meet anytime, anywhere’ . This is not a policy, this is a bumper sticker.

Additional reports by Kang Buseong

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/07ae391a-b48b-40c9-ad20-66488a7876d1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos