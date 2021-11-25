Mohamed and Erdogan discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

Sheikh Mohamed meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. WAM

Gulf Today, journalist

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey in the Presidential Complex in Ankara. .

They also discussed new prospects for comprehensive cooperation between their countries to serve mutual interests, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

President Erdogan welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Turkey, stressing his confidence that this visit will mark the beginning of a new, promising and prosperous era of bilateral cooperation that serves the interests of their countries and the region in his outfit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed expressed his joy in visiting Turkey and meeting Erdogan, and conveyed the best wishes from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Turkey and its people for continued stability and prosperity.



Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan attend an honor guard ceremony.



During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Erdogan discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of investment, economy and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on several issues and developments affecting the region, stressing the importance of strengthening the foundations of security, peace and stability, which are the key to the development process and the gateway to entry to a bright future for the inhabitants of the region.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope that the visit will pave the way for a new phase serving the common interests of both countries and the region as a whole.

He said the two countries have taken positive steps to advance the historic, constructive and fruitful relationship.

“We in the United Arab Emirates are keen to use these measures to advance our mutual development goals in all fields. The economic and trade ties between the UAE and Turkey offer promising opportunities in various fields, especially non-oil trade which has seen remarkable growth. This provides a solid foundation to serve development in both countries, ”he added.

Sheikh Mohamed described Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as an excellent opportunity to foster development partnerships between the UAE and Turkey and identify opportunities available to strengthen cooperative ties, according to WAM .



President Erdogan welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Turkey.



“UAE foreign policy is guided by support for regional peace, stability and development. Therefore, we look forward to strengthening cooperation, partnerships and positive relations with all countries in the region, including your friendly country. Our goal is development and prosperity for all and we firmly believe that this is the way to realize the aspirations of our people. “

Sheikh Mohamed said that Turkey is an important country and a key regional and international player, adding that the UAE is keen to cooperate with Turkey to find peaceful solutions to regional crises which help to bring peace and stability and to open up new horizons for a new region. position.

The President of Turkey hosted a bench dinner in honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; His Royal Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports; Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Finance Department and Member of the Executive Council; Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Ali Faisal Ba’Alawi, head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit; Mohammed Saeed Salem AlNedyadi, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkey; Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADQ; Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Ports group; Saeed Hamad Obaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of the Eagle Hills Developer Board. Turkish ministers and senior officials were also present.