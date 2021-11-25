China quietly and deftly shapes international discourse

The changes in China’s economic and military might continue to grab the headlines, but few recognize the changing nature and impact of China’s internationally-oriented discourse as a form of power.

Those who tend to argue that China still cannot do soft power and communicates poorly with the outside world. On closer inspection, however, 2021 appears to have seen a subtle increase in China’s speech power.

COP26 is a perfect example. Despite international criticism due to Xi Jinping’s physical absence and the increase in domestic coal consumption, China appears to have successfully used the speech to set some agendas at the conference. The concept of ecological civilization, a slogan closely related to Xis’ leadership, has found its way into many climate conversations. This followed the Kunming Declaration, signed by more than 100 nations on October 13, which enshrined ecological civilization as a shared future for all life on Earth. And on November 1, the first day of COP26, the UK launched the Clean Green Initiative (CGI), which was clearly informed by the Chinas Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

Not to mention the Build Back Better World (B3W) project announced at the Group of Seven summit in August. It is significant that the CGI and B3W have adopted a nomenclature that mimics the BRI even though these projects are intended to counter or compete with China. In this sense, the CGI and B3W represent a shift in China’s ability to shape the international discourse on financing for development. Considering that the BIS is really just an umbrella term for China’s various global trade and investment relationships, it has enjoyed remarkable success as a narrative capable of influencing the public and foreign policymakers (in despite its practical economic performance).

These events indicate that China is increasingly confident and able to propagate terminology and vocabulary that have normative impact. Simply put, China’s power of speech is showing signs of growing.

Over the past two decades, the power of speech (huayu quan) has become an increasingly buzzword used by Chinese political and economic commentators. As quan translates into both right and power, huayu quan can also be understood as the right to speak and be heard, or the right to speak with authority. In practice, the power of speech involves the creation of shared vocabularies in the international arena that elevate China to a more favorable position.

In pursuit of the power of speech, diplomats and state media were encouraged by Xi Jinping to tell China’s story well. This task is particularly urgent given the prevalence of what has been called the Chinese threat discourse: representations of China are presented in a negative light.

In recent years, Xi has been the driving force behind a top-down effort to increase China’s power of speech. In August 2013, he delivered a keynote address at the National Conference on Propaganda and Ideology Work in Beijing, stating: We must strive to advance the building of international communication capacity … well spread the voice of China and strengthen our power to speak at the international level. In May 2021, Xi again reiterated the importance of discursive power in remarks made at a Politburo study session: China’s international discourse and influence has dramatically increased while facing new situations and tasks.

One of these new situations was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Aware of China’s image problems, the Xis leadership redoubled discursive initiatives, projecting terms such as cooperation win-win and community of destiny for humanity with frequency. Over the past two years, we’ve also seen China’s rhetoric become a weapon with wolf warrior diplomacy, an openly combative form of public diplomacy. As an example, in February 2020, Zha Liyou, Chinese Consul General in Calcutta, responded to a tweet saying: You speak in such a way that you look like part of the virus and you will be eradicated just like the virus. Shame on you.

But many attempts by China to globalize its preferred political discourse have not been successful. The Chinese Dream, the flagship slogan of national rejuvenation since 2012, has found little positive reception in other countries. This despite a concerted attempt by China to popularize a discourse on respective national dreams over the past eight years.

Chinese diplomats, ambassadors and consuls general invented and promoted an endless list of dreams: an Argentinian dream, a Salvadoran dream, a Trinidad and Tobago dream, a Ghanaian dream, a Malian dream, a British dream, a Sino dream. -french, an African dream and a Latin American dream. , to only cite a few. This speech attempts to standardize various examples of national development as analogous dreams, to build international legitimacy for the rise of China by the community. However, the political elites in these countries and regions rarely adopt the Chinese dream discourse and are sometimes alienated from it. With the Chinese Dream, China has not created a common vocabulary but speaks largely to itself.

Examples such as the Chinese Dream show the limits of China’s power of speech. But they also show that China is in a process of learning to improve its speech through a trial and error approach. Official translations of the Chinese term, zhongguo meng, initially used China Dream and Chinese Dream interchangeably, but by mid-2013 the latter had firmly supplanted the former. This change was a conscious decision to promote a less threatening image of Chinese aspirations. This shows that, in seeking to shape the discursive landscape around its own ascension, China is responsive to international reception and adapts its projected discourse over time.

Given its separation from material manifestations of power, such as economic and military resources, the power of speech is often understood as a form of soft power. Joseph Nyes’ conceptualization of soft power clearly has some overlap with the power of discourse, both are structural social forces acting below the level of individual behavior. However, the concept of soft power is generally operationalized to quantify state capabilities that are analogous or complementary to hard power capabilities. Soft power alone fails to properly encapsulate the scope and nature of the power of speech.

The power of speech is in many ways qualitatively different from soft power, having a more fundamental impact on international relations. From a Foucauldian conception of discourse and power, if China succeeds in changing the world system of discourse, in doing so, it could alter the very nature of the international order. In an interview with Guancha in 2013, the director of the Chinese Institute of Fudan University, Zhang Weiwei, said: The Western discourse system is very bad, and the era of post-Western discourse has begun…. The rise of China has touched many sensitive nerves around the world and it has far exceeded the capacity for interpreting Western political discourse. In this great change, China has played a central role… the Chinese discourse system contributes to the formation of the new world order.

These are great ambitions. Zhang and many others in China believe that China’s power of speech will increase steadily. But quantifying the power of state discourse is an analytical challenge. Identifying the normative impact of the discourse is not the same as locating missile silos hidden in the Xinjiang desert. It is inevitably difficult to establish clear causal impacts of discourse and narratives, especially across borders and between a number of actors and audiences. As we are unable to objectively measure it, discussions around the power of speech remain mired in layers of abstraction.

For this reason, in the West, the notion of the power of speech tends to be treated as something superficial, epiphenomenal, or an idiosyncrasy exclusive to Chinese public diplomacy. It is a conceptual handicap. In an age defined by the rapid exchange of information, geopolitical perspectives must begin to appreciate the meaning of words, speeches and narratives and the power that Chinese leaders perceive at least as a building block of international relations. Without it, Western policymakers and academics are ill-equipped to understand and respond to the power encroachment of Chinese discourse.

In the future, more attention to speech and narrative is needed in analyzes of China’s foreign policy. For Chinese policymakers, being heard and listened to is an essential component of China’s rise to great power status. Recognizing Chinese political perspectives on the power of discourse allows us to better understand strategic thinking in Beijing. He also reiterates that as China grows in global influence, Western ways of knowing must be reoriented to accommodate non-Western notions of power.

China still has a long way to go to become a speech superpower. The Chinese dream does not and may never have the same influence as the American dream. Slowly but surely, however, China is making progress in its quest for greater power of speech.

Hugo Jones is a program and research associate at LSE IDEAS, the London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank. He holds a Master of Science in International Relations from LSE. 2021, The diplomat