Trump rushed Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago after not guilty verdict





Former President Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse shortly after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Friday.

“Really, a nice young man,” Trump said when describing Rittenhouse in an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called, he wanted to know if he could come and say hello because he was a fan,” Trump said.

Rittenhouse visited Trump’s resort town in Mar-a-Lago and Fox showed a photo of the two posing.

“What he went through was professional misconduct. He shouldn’t have been tried. He was going to be dead,” Trump continued, defending Rittenhouse’s actions.

The shooting occurred during a demonstration in Kenosha against the police shooting against Jacob Blake, a black man, by a white policeman. Rittenhouse crossed state lines from Illinois, with the alleged intention of defending the city from rioters. Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued that he killed the two men in self-defense. “I had no intention of killing them,” Rittenhouse said. “I intended to stop the people attacking me.

In the days following the deaths of two men and the identification of Rittenhouse, the Right were quick to celebrate him, calling him a hero for what they saw as an act of a noble vigilante. After the verdict, the Tories applauded and saw Rittenhouse’s acquittal as justification.

RELATED: Why Donald Trump Exalted Kyle Rittenhouse: Nothing Makes the Base Run Like Violence

On Monday night, Rittenhouse sat down for an interview with Fox News star Tucker Carlson. Carlson said Rittenhouse was “brilliant, honest, sincere, dedicated and hardworking. Exactly the kind of person you would want a lot more for in your country ”.

Congressional Republicans offered internships at Rittenhouse. Rep. Madison Cawthorne, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert, and Rep. Paul Gosar have all expressed interest in having Rittenhouse join their team. Gosar has said he is going to “stand up and wrestle” with Matt Gaetz to get Rittenhouse away.

In a video telling Rittenhouse to contact Cawthorne if he wants an internship, Cawthorne also told his followers to “be armed, dangerous and moral.”

