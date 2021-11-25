PM Modi cites Jewar’s example to list twin-engine government infra push

Tackling previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh was earlier in deprivation and obscurity, but now it is getting what it has always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a “double engine” BJP rule.

After laying the foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, which is said to be one of the largest airfields in Asia, Modi highlighted development activities in the state linked to the poll and a said the new airport would help the state become an exporter. center where even MSMEs will have easier access to foreign markets.

He said Noida International Airport, which is slated to be completed by 2024, will become the logistics gateway for North India.

He said infrastructure is “not politics for us but part of national politics”.

“We make sure that projects don’t get stuck, don’t stay on hold… we try to make sure infrastructure works are completed on time,” Modi said.

In an apparent dig at the opposition, Modi said some political parties in the country have always kept their personal interests paramount.

“The thinking of these people is self-interest, their own development and that of their family,” Modi said.

“As we follow the spirit of Nation First… Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas – Sabka Prayas is our mantra,” Modi said.

He said that for the first time in seven decades, Uttar Pradesh has started to get what it has always deserved.

“With the efforts of the twin-engine government, Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as the most connected region in the country,” Modi said.

Speaking to previous UP and Central governments, he said that Uttar Pradesh, which previous governments have kept in deprivation and obscurity, to which they have shown false dreams, that same state now has a brand not only nationally but also internationally.

The airport, the second international airfield in the National Capital Region of Delhi, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore of passengers per year.

The airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will be developed by Zurich Airport International AG.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for Asia’s largest airport to be built in Uttar Pradesh, as he joined the laying ceremony. foundations of Noida International Airport.

Scindia said the airport, located at Jewar in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, will bring investments worth 34,000 crore and that the first phase of the Greenfield project is expected to be completed. in 2024 with a passenger capacity of 1.2 crore per year.

“During the last phase of development, Noida International Airport will even overtake Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and become India’s premier airport,” Scindia said at the meeting.

He said earlier that there were only four airports in Uttar Pradesh, but now there are nine and this one (Jewar) will be the 10th airport in the state, as he denounced the previous non-BJP governments.

“It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s order that Asia’s largest airport be built in Uttar Pradesh,” Scindia said.

“Where there is a will, there is a way … It was an ambitious resolution by the Prime Minister, which came to fruition today,” he added.

The first phase of the airfield is underway at a cost of more than Rs 10,050 crore, and field work on land acquisition and rehabilitation of affected families has been completed, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Jewar Airport will help relieve congestion at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the nation’s capital. It is strategically located and will serve residents of cities such as Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and surrounding areas, the statement said.

The airport will also be the country’s “first net zero emissions airport”.

According to the Union government, the airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India, and with its size and capacity, the airfield will be a “game changer” for Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time, an airport has been conceptualized with an integrated multimodal freight platform, with a focus on reducing the total cost and time required for logistics. The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tons, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tons.

The airport will also develop a ground transportation hub that will include a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed train stations, taxi and bus services and private parking.

Among other aspects, the airport will be linked to the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed train project, allowing travel between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes, the statement said.

There will also be a state-of-the-art MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) service. The airport will introduce a pivoting aircraft stand concept, giving airlines the flexibility to operate an aircraft for domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to reposition the aircraft.

In Uttar Pradesh, near the elections, various development projects have been launched in recent months. On October 20, Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport.

There are currently nine operational airports in Uttar Pradesh, including three international airfields at Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. Eight other airports, including Jewar, will open in three years.

The other six operational airports in the state are at Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hindon and Bareilly.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Wednesday five airfields are expected to be ready at Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Azamgarh, Mordabad and Shravasti in 2022.

In 2023, two more are expected to arrive in Ayodhya and Muirpur.

