“Boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China and Xi Jinping will unleash an icy explosion” – Paul Routledge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson “pondering” what to do about Beijing event, but large-scale snub would trigger Chinese retaliation, said Paul Routledge

The GB team puts on its skates for the Winter Olympics.

The curlers, the ones that slide big stones on the ice, not the ones you put in your hair are already selected.

More than 50 athletes travel to Beijing for the Games, hoping to win more medals than the five won in South Korea in 2018.

But who will accompany them? Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to organize a diplomatic boycott of the February event.

He’s said to be thinking about the idea, which means he can’t make up his mind, as usual.

Such a move would mean that no member of the royal family or British politician would travel to Beijing to protest against the dictatorial regime of the Communist Party of China and its crackdown on the Uyghur people.

MEPs unanimously adopted a boycott motion, as did the European Parliament. US President Joe Biden faces similar demands from US lawmakers.

Everything is getting pretty nasty, in a true Olympic spirit. Lord Seb Coe, a self-indulgent sports champion, believes snubbing Beijing would be a mistake, while an alliance of human rights groups insists the boycott must go ahead.

Sanctions can lead to political change. South Africa’s long sports boycott helped accelerate the death of apartheid.

But it was a refusal of the sportsmen, not only of the big ones and the good ones. A diplomatic embargo on genocidal games would be lukewarm by comparison.

The policy of gestures will not upset the harsh-faced tyrant Xi Jinping. Ordinary people would feel a lot better, and the rest of us would watch the female monobob, whatever it was.

If it was a total boycott by the West, it would be different. The Chinese would lose face and the reprisals would be brutal. They have already threatened serious sanctions.

Weren’t they really a winter sports nation, there wasn’t enough snow, so were only partial players in this drama. But we shouldn’t leave the scene.

******

Boris Johnson’s Brexit boasts of regaining control of our borders sank with the Channel Canoe tragedy and the loss of so many lives.

After two and a half years in Downing Street, he has failed to resolve the migrant crisis as his Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns his own department as inadequate.

His officials call him a moron and an idiot, an insult to all decent morons and idiots.

It is not the government. Its student policy, playing with people’s lives. They promise action, but nothing ever happens.

Why haven’t they set up reception centers in France to process refugee claims in the UK?

Those who succeed can enter. Those who fail can apply for asylum in France or another EU country, as most already do. If they fail both tests, they can legally be returned to their country of origin.

This issue is fast becoming number one on the political agenda. Conservative MPs fear it will cost them the next election.

Patel will never take back control of our borders. The intimidating Home Secretary can’t even control her temper.

Johnson is expected to sack her and regain control of the chaos he calls his government.

******

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (I can’t write this without smiling) says: We flog ourselves too much.

Absolutely right. The current lot is a big disappointment. They should pay Miss Whiplash to flog them, as good Conservatives always have.

******

Heineken will sell zero-draft lagers, hoping to reach parts of the wallet that others cannot. We’ve had this stuff on sale for years. We call it water.