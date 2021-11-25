PM Imran highlights role of mobile operators in economic growth – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Mobile operators play a key role in the economic growth of any country by attracting foreign investment, promoting connectivity and enabling other sectors to prosper, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

The government has launched the Digital Pakistan initiative to provide a platform for young people and it is encouraging to see private sector companies like Jazz take over, the prime minister said in a meeting with the CEO of VEON group. , Kaan Terzioglu.

Dutch internet and telecommunications service provider VEON operates in Pakistan through its subsidiary Jazz which has the largest number of 34.2 million 4G users in the country and a total customer base of 71.9 million.

The Prime Minister was informed that Jazz’s investments in Pakistan have exceeded $ 10 billion, including $ 560 million in the past two years for 4G network expansion.

Mr. Terzioglu pointed out that the group is engaged in initiatives in Pakistan that empower young people with digital tools and resources. He reiterated VEON Group’s full support for the Digital Pakistan government initiative and spoke about the role Jazz is playing in improving digital infrastructure, improving connectivity, investing in digital skills and literacy, the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation and the promotion of financial inclusion through JazzCash.

VEON, one of the world’s leading providers of connectivity and internet services, is poised to become a leading digital operator with more than 213.8 million subscribers in nine countries, he said. declared. Pakistan is a key market for VEON, and we see huge potential for growth as the country continues to implement its Digital Pakistan vision, added Terzioglu.

To promote the Digital Pakistan vision and encourage private sector investment in broadband connectivity and network expansion, a forward-looking regulatory regime is needed, which must comply with next generation connectivity requirements, a he urged.

At the same time, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said that by using its leadership position and global expertise, Jazz is focused on creating a thriving digital ecosystem in Pakistan, constantly investing in expanding the access to 4G in rural and semi-urban areas.

Posted in Dawn, November 25, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1660089 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos