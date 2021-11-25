Trump’s Thanksgiving message teases 2024 presidential election





Former President Donald Trump released a Thanksgiving message on Thursday hinting at a possible 2024 presidential bid.

“A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we will be great again and we will all do it together,” the former Republican president said in a statement, which was shared on Twitter by his spokesperson. , Liz Harrington.

TRUMP "PROBABLY" WILL ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER THE MIDDLE: "A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney / GC Images)

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits! “

The statement played on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” fueling speculation he is considering a political comeback. Trump told Fox News earlier this month that he would “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm election to officially announce whether he will stand for re-election in 2024.

“I certainly think about it and I can see it,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after mid-term.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump represent the national anthem ahead of the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

A poll released last month by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Biden leading Trump by a slim 2-point margin in a hypothetical clash in 2024.

