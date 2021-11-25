UAE media praise Turkish-Emirati leaders’ meeting – Middle East Monitor





United Arab Emirates (UAE) news organizations praised Wednesday’s meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara between Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates was on an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, his first since 2012 as part of a strong renewal of bilateral relations between Abu Dhabi and Ankara, Anadolu News Agency reports. Following a meeting between the two leaders at the presidential compound, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed bilateral cooperation agreements in many areas, including trade, energy and the environment. The UAE has also allocated a $ 10 billion fund to invest in Turkey. “Exceptional” visit Al-Khaleej Daily described the visit to Turkey as “exceptional”. He said that Prince Al-Nahyan’s meeting with President Erdogan paves the way for the renewal of relations “between the two countries within the framework of common political, economic, trade and investment interests, in a manner that serves to advance the process of development and progress. . “ READ: United Arab Emirates in talks with Taliban to operate Kabul airport The meeting is “of exceptional importance, as it brings relations with Turkey into a new phase, not only with the United Arab Emirates but with various Arab countries, on the basis of historical, geographical and religious relations and many common interests. “the newspaper said. “Correct the course of history” For Al-Watan Daily, the visit of the Emir of the United Arab Emirates to Turkey “corrects the course of history” and constitutes “a critical and very important station” on which relations between the two countries will be built “in particular as regards the economic aspect”. He also described the visit as “historic” and which “heralds a new era of cooperation” between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, citing the various agreements that the two countries signed following the meeting between the two leaders. . In addition, Al-Watan said the visit gives a “boost” to relations between the countries, which can be used to cooperate and reach consensus on important issues in the Middle East. Promising prospects During this time, Daily Al-Bayan hailed Sheikh Al-Nahyan’s meeting with President Erdogan as a meeting which opens “promising prospects for development and prosperity in the region”. The newspaper said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to open up new horizons of cooperation and joint work in all areas that serve their mutual interests, in addition to all regional and international issues and developments of interest. the two countries. The daily quoted Al-Nahyan hailing Turkey as “an important country with a great role and influence in its regional and international environment”, noting the concern of the United Arab Emirates “to cooperate with it to find peaceful solutions to the crises. in the region in order to achieve peace and stability and open up new horizons. “ READ: UAE invests $ 10 billion in Turkey, signs deals to improve relations Al-Ruya Daily said the visit “presents a vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the region”. Al-Nahyan’s meeting with President Erdogan saw Turkey and the United Arab Emirates sign 10 agreements on energy, environment, finance and trade. After concluding his visit to Ankara, the leader of the United Arab Emirates sent a telegram to the Turkish president expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

