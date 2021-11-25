Protecting state land is a top priority: Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the government is accountable to the Pakistani people and its top priority is to protect state lands.

Reclaiming forest land from land grabbers and invaders is the government’s top priority to increase Pakistan’s green cover, the prime minister said on Thursday when chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on housing , construction and development in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister insisted on adopting a systematic approach to combat the Qabza mafia.

The prime minister said limiting unauthorized land use and restricting the horizontal sprawl of housing companies are key to ensuring food security and the provision of better civic amenities like water and sewage.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called on the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to increase the forest cover of the country by ensuring reforestation on the encroached lands.

The Prime Minister ordered that the results of the cadastral survey be shared with the provinces and that they be followed by swift action to recover public property.

Imran Khan has asked the provinces and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to determine how many encroachments have been made in the past and how many have been cleared. He said he would personally chair the bi-monthly meetings to see progress.

Prime Minister ordered CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to create special cell to save valuable public land marked for parks and forests

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that the Surveyor General of Pakistan was working in active coordination with the CDA, the government of Punjab and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to complete the cadastral registers of government properties, Islamabad, Lahore and Evacuee Trust Property. Consulting (ETPB).

The meeting was attended by Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant on Communication politician Dr Shahbaz Gill, state bank governor Dr Reza Baqir, and relevant senior officers.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab and relevant senior officials of the Punjab government joined the meeting via video link.

