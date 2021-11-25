Politics
Vaccination in Dharmasraya attracts the attention of President Joko Widodo
Punjung Island (ANTARA) – Vaccination in Dharmasraya Regency in West Sumatra caught the attention of President Joko Widodo, as evidenced by a virtual review of the mass vaccination schedule for SMAN students 2 Pulau Punjung.
Local government efforts to step up vaccination under the leadership of Sutan Riska Tuanku kingdom so that it can be the highest in West Sumatra
Dharmasraya Regency on day 1/2) officially started the implementation of the injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. The first person injected with the vaccine in Dharmasraya was the regent of the kingdom of Sutan Riska Tuanku at the time.
Sutan Riska along with a number of Forkopimda officials received a vaccine injection that was given in the hall on the second floor of the new Sungai Dareh hospital building. Before being vaccinated, the regent and a number of other public officials underwent a medical examination procedure.
After the public officials, the implementation of vaccination in Dharmasraya district continues with the support of elements of TNI, Polri, DPRD, MUI and other parties concerned.
Even the vaccination in Dharmasraya received direct attention from President Jokowi when he virtually monitored the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination for Dharmasraya students at WSAN 2 Pulau Punjung on Monday (9/13 /).
The president directly asked the regent of Dharmasraya, Sutan Riska, to report if there was a shortage of vaccine stocks.
“How’s the regent, the vaccine is enough?” asked the president quoted by Facebook Realase Dharmasraya.
“Enough, sir. Alhamdulillah. Right now our vaccination results are quite high. Thank you, Mr President, for being so attentive to this vaccination activity. The vaccines are well distributed, with the help of Forkopimda” , replied the regent to two terms. President.
The President asked the Regent to speed up the distribution of vaccines to the community, in order to speed up the achievement of municipal immunity.
“Mr. Regent, if there is a stockpile of vaccine, consume it immediately, inject it immediately. Once it is finished, ask the Minister of Health again. If the Minister of Health does not ‘not send, report it to me,’ the President said.
Quickly, the regent, Sutan Riska, who has blue blood ancestors, replied, “I’m ready, sir. Thank you, Mr. Chairman ”.
In addition, vaccination in Dharmasraya has also received support from the West Sumatra Regional BIN, West Sumatra Regional Police and other relevant parties.
Recently, West Sumatra Chief Inspector General of Police Teddy Minahasa reviewed immunization activities in Dharmasraya district through the West Sumatra Vaccine Awareness Movement (SUMDARSIN) in the courtyard of the Regent’s office of Dharmasraya, Sunday (14/11).
Vaccination attended by key West Sumatran regional police officials was lively. Besides being filled with various entertainment, Gebyar Sumdarsin is also studded with prizes.
In the leadership of the regional police chief in Dharmasraya, there are three main elements that determine the success of the vaccination. First, mass mobilization. In this case, how to sensitize the public so that they want to be vaccinated, then the availability of the vaccinators, and thirdly the availability of the vaccine itself.
“These three have to be available in parallel, if you want to get good results,” Kapolda said.
Mobilizing the masses and sensitizing the public to wanting to be vaccinated, said the regional police chief, is certainly not the sectoral responsibility of each agency. It is a shared task.
“I heard the regent’s explanation that Dharmasraya has 11 sub-districts, 52 wali nagari and 461 jorong chiefs. This can be counted on to be a great potential to be able to mobilize the masses to the maximum. Coupled with the ranks. Police Chief, Dandim, and other elements For the other Forkopimda, I think it has great potential if it happens in rhythm on the ground. We are working together on a concept, which is to achieve ‘vaccination goal,’ he said.
The relentless implementation of vaccinations in Dharmasraya, according to Sutan Riska, has placed the region in the top spot in achieving vaccination in West Sumatra.
Sutan Riska explained that the number of initial vaccinations was only less than 10 peraen. As of November 24, 2021, the number of people in Dharmasraya who had been vaccinated with the first dose reached 100,181 or 55% of the total of 179,257 people targeted. While the second dose was 63,398 or 35.4 percent.
He detailed the achievement of immunization for health workers at the first dose of 125 percent and the second dose of 121 percent, the third dose of 93.7 percent.
Then the public officials dose 127 percent one, 76 percent per dose second. Elderly 41 percent dose one, 21.2 percent dose two. The general public 44.1 percent dose one, 27 percent dose two. And in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 77 percent of dose one and 56.1 percent of dose two.
This achievement, continued the president general of Apkasi, was supported by 17 health establishments including two hospitals, 14 health centers and a police clinic. With a total of 105 vaccinators and 27 potential vaccinators (in training).
Setting up vaccination in the field, said the regent, is certainly not without problems. However, with the cooperation of all parties, he is optimistic about the possibility of achieving the vaccination target.
“I thank all parties who have collaborated with local governments up to the nagari level, in the acceleration of this vaccination. With good cooperation, I believe that the vaccination target in our region can be achieved soon. “, he concluded.
