Noida International Airport to become North India’s logistics gateway: PM Modi





Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway to North India. Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “Noida International Airport will become the logistics gateway to India from North. It will be one of the pillars of the Gati-Shakti National Master Plan. “ This airport will feature an integrated multimodal freight hub providing “speed” and “udaan” to the region, added PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said residents of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the airport. The Prime Minister further said that whether it is poor or middle class farmers or traders, workers or entrepreneurs, everyone reap many benefits. He said the airport will become a model of connectivity as all modes of transport will be available here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Noida International Airport will develop the tourism and agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh and pilgrims will be able to easily reach temples and shrines in the state. Speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Modi said: “Tourism in landlocked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the international airport of Noida. Noida. From now on, pilgrims will be able to easily get to the temples. and shrines in Uttar Pradesh. “ “Western UP’s agricultural potential will increase sharply and help small farmers export goods easily, efficiently and instantly,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that Uttar Pradesh will henceforth be known for its “Uttam Suvidha and Nirantar Nivesh”. Prime Minister Modi today laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site. The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Swiss concessionaire of the Zurich International Airport AG project. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) is developing Noida International Airport under the PPP model in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the international airport near Jewar will be developed as an aviation hub designed to provide all modern, efficient and high-tech facilities. The airport area, when fully operational, should have aero and non-aero activities as well as MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) facilities. This project contemplates a land area of ​​3,500 acres. In the first phase of development, only 1327 hectares of land would be developed. Noida International Airport is strategically located, approximately 72 km driving distance from IGI Airport, 40 km from Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra. The expected cost of the proposed project is estimated at around Rs 15,000-20,000 crore and the development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of around Rs 10,050 crore. Work on the airport is expected to be completed by 2024. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/251121/noida-international-airport-to-become-logistic-gateway-of-north-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos