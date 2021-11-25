Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. They covered the recall fire in France, the piercing accusations of Peng Shuais in China and the Pakistani madrasa that educated many Taliban leaders.

A French rush for boosters Thousands of people rushed to make appointments for coronavirus booster shots on Thursday after the French government said health passes would soon no longer be valid without them. Amid an increase in the number of new cases and an increase in hospitalizations, the government made all adults eligible for booster shots starting this weekend. Health Minister Olivier Vran said more than 400,000 vaccination appointments had been booked on Wednesday. Vran said the current wave would be stronger and longer than the summer one, but no lockdowns, no curfews, no store closures, no travel restrictions would be imposed. Instead, Vran said, by focusing on vaccinations and social distancing measures, we are choosing to balance freedom and responsibility.

Numbers: About 70 percent of the population is fully immunized. But the number of new daily cases has climbed to around 30,000 in the past few days. Kids: The European Union medicines regulator has approved the Pfizer vaccine for young children. For many, protection cannot come soon enough: in France, the increase has led to the closure of 8,500 school classes, against 4,100 last week. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Before Peng Shuais’ accusation, Zhang Gaoli was best known as a quiet technocrat. As he quietly ascended to the top of the hierarchy, he sidestepped scandals and controversy. One of the few profiles of him in Chinese media described Zhang, 75, as stern, discreet and taciturn. Now, Pengs’ claim has made Zhang a symbol of a political system that values ​​secrecy and control. His accusation raises questions about the extent to which the party elite carry their stated ideals of clean life integrity into their heavily guarded homes. Background: At the start of Xi Jinping’s tenure as Chinese leader, sordid reports of sexual misdeeds by officials occasionally surfaced in state media, revelations meant to signal that he was serious about the party’s cleansing. . Now, Xis’ priority seems to be pushing back the scandal. References to the Pengs account have almost been erased from the internet in China.

The Talibans alma mater Many alumni of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of the largest and oldest seminaries in Pakistan, now run Afghanistan. Administrators at the madrasa near the Afghan border argue that the school has changed and that the Taliban should have the chance to show that they have exceeded their bloody limits.

But critics call it a jihad university and blame it for helping to sow violence in the region for decades. They also fear that extremist madrasas, potentially emboldened by the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, will fuel radicalism in Pakistan. Update Nov. 25, 2021, 4:43 p.m. ET A wide reach: The Haqqani network, the military wing of the Taliban responsible for hostage-taking, suicide bombings and targeted assassinations bears the name of the madrasa and maintains links with it. Notable alumni: The Foreign Minister, the Minister of Higher Education, the Minister of Justice and the Acting Minister of the Interior, who have led much of the Taliban’s military efforts and carry a bounty of 5 million on his head of US government dollars. THE LAST NEWS

The boat which capsized in the English Channel, killing at least 27 migrants among the migrants, was like a swimming pool being blown up in its garden, the French interior minister said.

As Russia moves troops along its border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion, the Biden administration has been vague on when and how it might come to Ukraine’s defense.

The far-right ruling party in Poland has benefited from its tough stance on migrants on the Belarusian border.

Sweden chose Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic Party, to be its first female prime minister. His tenure lasted less than a day.

An explosion outside a school in Mogadishu has killed at least eight people, the latest in a series of attacks during Somalia’s tense election period. Thanksgiving As you receive this newsletter, people across the United States will be preparing to celebrate. Here is some holiday news. What else is going on A police officer on leave in Newark, N.J. was charged with manslaughter and driving after prosecutors said he fatally struck a pedestrian, then returned the body to his home in the trunk of his car .

Due to climate change, the Smithsonian buildings are extremely vulnerable to flooding. Nearly two million irreplaceable artifacts are housed in the basement of the National Museum of American History.

Texas has rejected efforts to protect Native American remains buried under the Alamo, a controversial tourist destination.

In a last-minute change to the nomination process, Kanye West and Taylor Swift became Grammy nominees for album of the year. A morning reading

If your accordion breaks in Mexico City, you take it to Francisco Luis Ramrez. He has preserved countless of the country’s beloved instruments for more than 50 years of activity.

Collectives for the Turner Prize? The annual British Visual Arts Award, founded in 1984, celebrated a vibrant individual artist. But for three years, there has not been a single winner. In 2019, the artists surprised the judges and shared the prize. During the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the award distributed funds. This year, the judges will draw a winner from a list of five collectives, each of whose work has as much to do with social activism as it does with art. The nomination of these collectives underlines the dilemma of the Turner Prize today: is its role to capture the spirit of the times, or to reward excellence? Some have celebrated the move as an anti-capitalist move. Others laughed at it like a prostration before the performative creators of social justice. It’s great to have these views, which are probably authentic but where is the bloody art? said a longtime critic of the award.

