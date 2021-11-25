Prime Minister Khan inaugurates Sohni Dharti remittance program for overseas Pakistanis





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the State Bank of Pakistan’s Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP).

Prime Minister Khan expressed his gratitude to Pakistanis overseas for sending record remittances of over $ 29 billion in fiscal year 2021.

The government has always encouraged and appreciated the efforts of Pakistanis overseas through various initiatives and programs, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted incentives such as free remittances, providing free airtime for remittances received through mobile wallets.

He called the SDRP launch a tribute to Pakistani workers overseas who have contributed to the country’s development by returning their hard-earned money back to Pakistan.

I would like to thank the State Bank of Pakistan for the concept of incentives through digital app for sending funds through official channels, he added.

What is the Sohni Dharti Fundraising Program

According to the SBP, the program was designed to induce Pakistani workers abroad to send funds to Pakistan through banks and currency exchange companies. They will get reward points every time they send money.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to use these reward points to take advantage of the benefits offered by partner organizations.

Explaining the details of the program, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir revealed that all door-to-door remittances sent from anywhere in the world through legal channels are eligible for inclusion in the PRRS.

SDRP’s mobile app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple iOS platforms, he added.

How do you get reward points? Green Card: You will receive one percent for sending funds under $ 10,000 in a single fiscal year. Gold Card: You will receive 1.25% for sending funds between $ 10,000 and $ 30,000. Platinum card: you will receive 1.5% for sending funds over $ 30,000. How to redeem reward points

Senders can benefit from the following services using points earned through SDRP:

Shippers can benefit from the free services of eight public sector entities (PSEs) Shippers can pay import duties on mobile phones and vehicles

