



Imran government’s ceasefire with Pakistani Taliban sparks resentment

National interest sacrificed for short-term political gains

By Sankar Ray

An improper haste to release over 100 Taliban prisoners by Pakistan’s federal government, allegedly as a goodwill gesture almost immediately after the ceasefire agreement between the Pakistani government led by Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Tehreek people -e-Taliban so far banned. Pakistan angered parents of children slaughtered by TTP terrorists at Peshawar Military Public School in December 2014. The bereaved parents spoke out angrily against any deal with the TTP condemning the act of courting those who were those responsible for the deaths of their innocent children. Parents of killed children staged a protest condemning the ceasefire agreement.

Criticizing the PT-I government, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said without parliamentary approval any deal with the banned militant group will have no legitimacy. The details and content of the truce are up in the sleeves of the powers that be in Islamabad, but the TTP, true to its commitment to Sharia law since its birth in 2007, will no doubt move forward to impose political Islam in the tribal areas where it has influence. Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center, warned that in return for a lasting truce, if not permanent peace, much of the state would have to be reclaimed. There are fears that the socio-religious tension that exists in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is escalating.

Most of the released Taliban prisoners were being de-radicalized and rehabilitated in the internment centers set up by the government, according to informed sources. Most of the released detainees did not complete a mandatory six-month de-radicalization and rehabilitation program. Others were simple infantry, revealed an official in the management of the prison.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed that the Afghan government-backed interim talks between the PT-I government and the TLP have started formal negotiations and agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire that will last for a month, with an option to extend if both parties agree. Minister I & B Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the talks took place in accordance with the country’s constitution and law, confirming that the process was facilitated by the Taliban 2.0 government. He argued that this should be treated as an issue related to national security, peace in the affected areas and socio-economic stability while ensuring that those affected due to the presence of TTPs in different areas do not would not be ignored during the talks as well.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an October 1 interview with TRT that Pakistan was in talks with some TTP factions to persuade them to lay down their arms. I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government for a little peace, for some reconciliation, an indication that Islamabad was compensating for the extension of the olive branch to the Pakistani Taliban in order to please the high ranking officials. of the new emirate in Kabul.

In a letter signed and addressed to all concerned, especially commanders and fighters, TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud alias Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim ordered the observance of a ceasefire for a month, effective from November 9 to December 9, 2021. inform all officials that the process of talks has started with the Pakistani government and to extend the process, the parties have agreed to a one-month ceasefire, by Therefore, all fighters associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan refrain from any action during the said period, he wrote. It was released the day after Fawad Chaudhry’s video statement confirming bilateral dialogue and signing a full ceasefire on the matter.

Nonetheless, resentment is brewing among the intelligentsia, especially academia. Abdul Basit Khan, a research fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, in an opinion piece published in Arab News, highlighted the long-term price the state is paying for its short-term myopic policies, as Islamabad is not ignorant of the long marches of the TTP and its political style. Each year, the TTP besieges Islamabad and returns after securing concessions from the government of the day by pointing a gun to its temple. In doing so, he gains more strength, political space and ideological prowess, he said.

There is no doubt that the PT-I government has embarked on great risk for many reasons. First, the bilateral impasse remains partly resolved since the TTP remains in place in Wazirabad until the release of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. Second, the federal government’s surrender to the demands of the Pakistani Taliban groups captures the pitfalls of using radical religious groups for short-term political gains that lead to catastrophic long-term consequences.

Pakistanis in all Western countries resent the leadership of the PT-I. They want Imran Khan to deal firmly with these terrorists who are ruthless cowards who have traveled beyond all frontiers of mankind. The Koran does not prescribe the death penalty, except for murder or fisad filard (anarchy). Based on this Islamic ethic, TTP members lost their right to life, an opinion writer said in The Friday Times.

The ceasefire agreement came in contrast to growing optimism about an end to Islamophobic intolerance towards other Islamic sects like the Sufis and Ahmadis. Just for belonging to the intensely philanthropic Ahmadiya Islamic sect, famed Pakistani theoretical physicist Abdus Salam, who won the Nobel Prize in 1979, was humiliated and ostracized in his country. But Professor Salam loved Pakistan passionately and unconditionally. Pakistan can continue to do whatever it wants, it is our country after all, he said.

The prime minister is accused of accommodating the reactionary version of Islam – a narrow and selfish version of the Islam of Abu Bakr, the first caliph, who made it clear by taking an oath that if I do not which is right, correct me. . (IPA Service)

