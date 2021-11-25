Protesters in Europe and Latin America want to end violence against women





Thousands of people march through Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Paris, London and many more in Guatemala and Honduras to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Conflicts, humanitarian crises and disasters have led to higher levels of violence against women. (Reuters)

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Europe and Latin America to demand an end to violence against women. The rallies were held Thursday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands of protesters in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​while others gathered in Paris and London and even more in Guatemala and Honduras. Protesters were also expected in Chile, Mexico and Venezuela. In Spain, where the government has made tackling domestic violence a national priority, thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of ​​purple flags, while others gathered in Valencia. , Seville and other cities of the country. In the Spanish capital, demonstrators wearing purple masks, hats and scarves marched behind a huge banner that read “Enough male violence against women.” Solutions now! Protests were also held in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that violence against women is a global problem and that “conviction and effort” are needed to eradicate it. “We have always taken the side of women, [and] will continue to do so, ”he said. READ MORE: One in two women reports ‘cases of violence’ during pandemic “A global scourge” “Globally, this remains a scourge and a huge problem,” Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and actor, told AFP news agency. “It is high time that the patriarchal violence against our bodies, our lives and our decisions ended.” “We are fed up with the continuing violence against us which takes many different forms,” ​​said Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant. “We want to see prostitution abolished and an end to murder, abuse and rape.” Almost one in three women in the world has experienced physical or sexual violence, mainly from someone she knows, according to at UN Women, the United Nations organization for gender equality. Pope Francis also weighed in by tweeting “Women victims of violence must be protected by society”. READ MORE:

“Trapped in my house”: violence against women increases in the Covid-19 pandemic Source: TRTWorld and agencies

