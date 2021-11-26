Center to repeal three agricultural laws, announces Prime Minister Modi in speech to the nation





India Oi-Oneindia staff |

Updated: Thursday November 25, 2021 11:47 AM [IST]

New Delhi, November 19Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 a.m. on Friday, his office said. The address will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, All India Radio and other government-run channels. It will also be streamed live on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Prime Minister Modi announces that the government has decided to repeal three agricultural laws | India News Newest first Oldest first Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets: “With their satyagraha, the country’s anndata have bowed their heads in arrogance. Congratulations on this victory over injustice … “ To concern #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Whatever I have done, I have done it for the farmers. What I do is for the country. With your blessing, I have never left anything out in my hard work. even harder, so that your dreams, the dreams of the nation can come true. ” pic.twitter.com/pTWTEAut4P – ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Whatever I have done, I have done it for the farmers. What I do is for the country. With your blessing, I have never left anything out in my hard work. even harder, so that your dreams, the dreams of the nation can come true. “ We have decided to repeal the 3 agricultural laws, the procedure will begin during the session of Parliament which begins this month. I urge farmers to come home to their families and start over: PM Narendra Modi The Prime Minister lamented that part of the farmers are still not convinced of the advantages of agricultural laws, which prompted the government to take such a decision. What were the 3 new agricultural laws? The Farmers’ Trade and Production (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020; The Agreement on Price Insurance and Farmers’ Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the main issue behind the farmers’ protest 06-Dec-2020. We have made every effort to provide farmers with reasonably priced seeds and facilities such as micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. These factors have contributed to the increase in agricultural production. We have strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought in more farmers: PM Modi Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws: PM Narendra Modi Farmers can now get the right price for their produce. To ensure that farmers receive the right amount for their hard work, many measures have been taken. We have strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased the MSP, but we also set up record government supply centers. Purchases made by our government have broken the record for decades: PM When I became Prime Minister in 2014, we (government) put the welfare and development of farmers first … Many people ignore this truth that 80/100 are small farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and a population of over 10 crores. . This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi I offer my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is fortunate that the Kartarpir Corridor has reopened after a year and a half: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation. Prime Minister Modi lists government initiatives for farmer welfare ahead of year of anti-#farmlaws protests PM Modi talks about seva practiced for the benefit of small farmers. I have seen the challenges that farmers face. 80 out of 100 farmers in our country are small farmers. They own less than 2 acres of land: PM Modi addresses the nation Prime Minister Modi begins his address to the nation on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab mentioning the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. I offer my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor has reopened after a year and a half: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation. Today is Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. Today, PM will inaugurate key irrigation related projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then he will go to Jhansi for the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv. Before all these broadcasts, he will address the nation at 9 a.m. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021 The address will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, All India Radio and other government-run channels. It will also be streamed live on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) YouTube channel and on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). To give Aatmanirbhar Bharat a boost in the defense sector, the Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation several initiatives at Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv, which will be held in Jhansi from November 17 to 19 as part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav. Modi used his televised addresses to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s accomplishments, and on November 8, 2016, he used such a speech to announce demonetization. “Then he will go to Jhansi for ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Prior to all these programs, he will address the nation at 9 am, ”the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “Today is Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. Today the Prime Minister will inaugurate key irrigation related projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh,” his office said in a statement. tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 a.m. on Friday, his office said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 a.m. on Friday, his office said. “Today is Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. Today the Prime Minister will inaugurate key irrigation related projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh,” his office said in a statement. tweet. “Then he will go to Jhansi for ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Prior to all these programs, he will address the nation at 9 am, ”the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Modi used his televised addresses to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s accomplishments, and on November 8, 2016, he used such a speech to announce demonetization. To give Aatmanirbhar Bharat a boost in the defense sector, the Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation several initiatives at Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv, which will be held in Jhansi from November 17 to 19 as part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav. Today is Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab. Today, PM will inaugurate key irrigation related projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then he will go to Jhansi for the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv. Before all these broadcasts, he will address the nation at 9 a.m. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021 The address will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, All India Radio and other government-run channels. It will also be streamed live on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) YouTube channel and on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Prime Minister Modi begins his address to the nation on Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab mentioning the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. I offer my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor has reopened after a year and a half: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation. I have seen the challenges that farmers face. 80 out of 100 farmers in our country are small farmers. They own less than 2 acres of land: PM Modi addresses the nation PM Modi talks about seva practiced for the benefit of small farmers. Prime Minister Modi lists government initiatives for farmer welfare ahead of year of anti-#farmlaws protests I offer my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is fortunate that the Kartarpir Corridor has reopened after a year and a half: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation. When I became Prime Minister in 2014, we (government) put the welfare and development of farmers first … Many people ignore this truth that 80/100 are small farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and a population of over 10 crores. . This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi To ensure that farmers receive the right amount for their hard work, many measures have been taken. We have strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased the MSP, but we also set up record government supply centers. Purchases made by our government have broken the record for decades: PM Farmers can now get the right price for their produce. Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws: PM Narendra Modi We have made every effort to provide farmers with reasonably priced seeds and facilities such as micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. These factors have contributed to the increase in agricultural production. We have strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought in more farmers: PM Modi What were the 3 new agricultural laws? The Farmers’ Trade and Production (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020; The Agreement on Price Insurance and Farmers’ Agricultural Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are the main issue behind the farmers’ protest 06-Dec-2020. The Prime Minister lamented that part of the farmers are still not convinced of the advantages of agricultural laws, which prompted the government to take such a decision. We have decided to repeal the 3 agricultural laws, the procedure will begin during the session of Parliament which begins this month. I urge farmers to come home to their families and start over: PM Narendra Modi To concern #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Whatever I have done, I have done it for the farmers. What I do is for the country. With your blessing, I have never left anything out in my hard work. even harder, so that your dreams, the dreams of the nation can come true. ” pic.twitter.com/pTWTEAut4P – ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Whatever I have done, I have done it for the farmers. What I do is for the country. With your blessing, I have never left anything out in my hard work. even harder, so that your dreams, the dreams of the nation can come true. “ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets: “With their satyagraha, the country’s anndata have bowed their heads in arrogance. Congratulations on this victory over injustice … “ For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/india/farmer-welfare-top-priority-of-my-govt-says-pm-modi-3337485.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos