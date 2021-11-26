Trump promises ‘wonderful future awaits’ in Thanksgiving message





Former President Donald Trump released an official statement on Thursday commemorating Thanksgiving, promising that a “wonderful future awaits.”

Trump, who served in the White House from January 2017 to January 2021, continues to erroneously claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of President Joe Biden. While many of his recent official statements continue to promote this conspiracy theory or attack his political opponents, his Thanksgiving message struck a more optimistic tone. However, it also suggested that the country was on the wrong track.

“A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we’ll be great again – and we will all do it together. America will never fail and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits! ” the former president said in the statement, which was posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

NEW!

President Donald J. Trump:

“A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we will be great again and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. generations … pic.twitter.com/JXeCtRoRUh

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 25, 2021

Biden also posted a Thanksgiving message on Thursday, posting a video online of him and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, sending greetings to the American public.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. It’s always a special time in America, but this year, Thanksgiving blessings are especially important,” said the president.

Jill Biden then intervened, saying, “After being separated last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments that we can’t plan or replicate.”

“You make us so proud every day to serve as president and first lady,” added the president. “And from the Biden family to yours, happy Thanksgiving! God bless you and God protect our troops and their families.”

The President’s and former President’s Thanksgiving messages come as recent polls suggest Trump is in a good position to potentially defeat Biden in a rematch election in 2024. Although Trump has not officially announced his intention to running for president again, he repeatedly teased that possibility.

Poll data released this week by conservative Rasmussen Reports / Pulse Opinion Research showed Trump beat Biden in double digits in a hypothetical match. Trump was supported by 45% of those polled while only 32% supported Biden, a difference of 13 points. A recent Emerson College survey earlier this month found that Trump would beat Biden with 45% to 43% in a potential rematch in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump posted a Thanksgiving message this week saying it was “a very interesting time in our country.” In the photo, Trump waves ahead of the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 30 in Atlanta. Michael Zarrili / Getty Images

But Biden’s approval rating remains slightly higher than Trump’s. The FiveThirtyEight average of recent poll data shows that about 42.9% of Americans approve of Biden. Meanwhile, the FiveThirtyEight average also shows that only 41.5% of Americans view Trump favorably.

Biden’s approval rating has plummeted since taking office in January, when it exceeded 50%. Rapid inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a number of other crises plagued the presidential administration, causing frustration among the American public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-promises-wonderful-future-lies-ahead-thanksgiving-message-1653395 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos