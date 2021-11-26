Chief Ministers of Congress write to Narendra Modi on paying for Covid





Chief Ministers of Congress wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his government to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the Covid dead, describing the pledged Rs 50,000 as insufficient in the face of unprecedented death and suffering . The party announced nationwide unrest to underline the Centre’s insensitivity to Covid victims.

Following Rahul Gandhis’ statement on Wednesday that Congress would hold the Modi government accountable because the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) requires the amount of compensation to be Rs 4 lakh, the chief ministers of the Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh wrote to the Prime Minister. offering to deposit the part of the state compensation into the bank accounts of the families of the victims. Under the NDMA, the Center pays 75 percent of the compensation while the state pays 25 percent. If compensation of Rs 4 lakh is paid, Rs 1 lakh will be paid by the State. Congress has written to the chief ministers of its alliance partners in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. Congress expects Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin and Hemant Soren to write to the Prime Minister. In identical letters, the three chief ministers of Congress stressed the need to support citizens in times of distress and begged the Prime Minister to grant compensation of Rs 4 lakh, claiming that the Rs 50,000 that the Center had promised to the Supreme Court were insufficient. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Charajit Singh Channi, wrote: The social protection model of our Constitution provides our citizens with the basic right to education, health and other essential services. At the same time, our Constitution allows every citizen to claim these constitutional rights of the state. The Covid pandemic has hit the majority of the country’s population hard. People have died prematurely, businesses have closed, people have been forced to migrate. Families have lost their salaried members, and personal treatment expenses incurred in private hospitals during the pandemic have taken them to the streets. Families have lost all their savings and are falling into enormous debt. We demand that the central government implement its earlier ordinance notified on March 14, 2020, issued by the Interior Ministry, in which the government pledged to make an ex gratia payment of Rs four lakh per deceased person. The central government then revised this notification and reduced the ex gratia payment to Rs 50,000. We feel in such times of distress, it is imperative that special consideration be given to fulfill the previous commitment of four lakh by the government. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarhs Bhupesh Baghel sent similar letters to Modi. The letters pointed out that the Center continued to earn huge revenues from taxing petroleum products, but refused to provide aid to the poor even as companies received massive tax relief. Congress also asked for a Covid commission on Thursday to study the range of problems caused by the pandemic, in addition to determining the exact number of deaths. The party announced that there would be demonstrations across the country on November 26, 27 and 28 to support the Rs 4 lakh compensation claim. Memoranda will be submitted to the authorities of each district and state capital in support of the request. The party launched the website www.4lakhdenahoga.com on Wednesday and urged citizens to register with it to seek increased compensation. Noting that the issue will feature prominently in the upcoming Assembly elections and in the parliamentary session, Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said: It is not just a threat. Our record shows that we blocked the government’s decision to abolish the land acquisition law, we forced the government to give free vaccines to the population after the Prime Minister’s repeated hesitations and finally the agricultural laws had to be withdrawn. He added: Modi can organize compensation by stopping the Central Vista project, reducing the advertising blitz, avoiding giving tax breaks to friendly capitalists. The congressional spokesperson alleged that the deaths during the second wave of Covid were due to the mismanagement of the Modi government. Vallabh claimed that Modi did not understand the country’s problems and wanted to cut spending for the poor while helping the rich and powerful.

