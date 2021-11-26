Trump could pay $ 156,000 for each defense of Jan.6 rioters, but has so far spent none





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump could pay $ 156,000 in legal fees for everyone arrested so far in the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill using the $ 105 million he raised by spreading the same lies he used to incite the attack, but so far has not helped a single one of the roughly 700 rioters.

Many who attended that day are disappointed with its lack of support, a defense attorney said on condition of anonymity so as not to harm his clients’ Jan.6 case. If President Trump was ever going to step in and step in, now is the time to do it.

Albert Watkins, the lawyer for the self-proclaimed QAnon Shaman who was sentenced last week to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in the attack, was much more direct in speaking to reporters afterwards about what Trump should do.

I would tell him, you know what? You got some fucking stuff to do. Including cleaning up that fucking mess and taking care of a lot of morons you fucked up because of Jan.6, he said.

A total of 670 of the January 6 Trumps crowd face permanent criminal records and five- and six-figure legal bills for believing Trump’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and for to have followed up on his requests to do something about it.

Cynthia Hughes, who raises money to help defendants January 6, her Patriot Freedom Project website offers visitors the option to do a 1/6 Thanksgiving Pledge appeared on Trump Advisor Steve Bannons podcast and urged Trump Act.

They are disappointed not to have heard from him. They are disappointed he hasn’t spoken, she said on November 13. President Trump, I need to hear from you. I need to hear from you immediately, because we need your help, and we need to know that you are behind us. May you support those people who support you.

Trump, however, appears to have done nothing to support his supporters, other than the occasional public statement claiming they are being persecuted by his successor’s administration.

In an appearance on Fox News on March 25, he said: They persecute a lot of these people. And in a September 16 statement, he wrote: Our hearts and minds are with those so unjustly persecuted in connection with the January 6 demonstration regarding the rigged presidential election.

Federal Election Commission records, meanwhile, show that during the first half of this year, Trump paid no one for the January 6 legal fees, other than possibly his own. Until June 30, the Trumps Save America Policy Committee had paid $ 206,480 to Elections, LLC, the firm co-founded by Justin Clark, one of the attorneys representing Trump in his dealings with the House committee on January 6.

Precisely how much of that money was used in his attempts to keep his involvement in that day’s attack a secret cannot be determined by public records, and neither Trump’s office nor Clark responded to requests from the HuffPost.

A total of 140 police officers were injured by the Trump mob, five police officers died over a span of several weeks in addition to four Trump supporters who died that day.

But Trump, both in his impeachment for incitement to attack as well as in subsequent comments, refused to take responsibility for what happened even though he himself called on his supporters to come down. on Capitol Hill on that particular date and at his rally urged them to march on Capitol Hill to fight like hell to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to install Trump for a second term.

A pro-Trump crowd clashes with Capitol Police outside the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in Washington, DC

Earn McNamee via Getty Images

A number of those arrested in the weeks and months that followed cited Trump’s exhortations as the main reason they came to Washington and ended up illegally entering Capitol Hill.

The shaman, Jacob Chansley, actually asked Trump to pardon him before stepping down on January 20. Trump ignored the request, but pardoned Bannon, who helped Trump incite the Jan.6 assault, on charges of unrelated theft and fraud in the finale. hours of his presidency.

Trump did not offer to pay, let alone legal fees, Watkins said. To be fair, he was not asked to pay legal fees.

FEC records show Trump spent millions of dollars on Save Americas to raise more money, well over a million in legal fees, and hundreds of thousands on staff to maintain public visibility with press releases and political rallies. He also managed to reinvest $ 180,000 in his own businesses, including more than $ 150,000 in rent for a lightly used office in his Trump Tower building in Manhattan.

The $ 105 million that Save America had at the end of June has likely reached at least $ 125 million, which means Trump has likely raised enough money from his donors to pay all legal fees for the few. 2,000 of his supporters who could find themselves. billed, if the average legal bill is $ 62,500 or less. Precise figures for Save Americas’ fundraising and spending for the second half of 2021 will not be available until January.

Trump became the first president in 232 years of U.S. elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully to his successor.

He spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the November 3, 2020 contest that he lost, starting his pre-dawn November 4 lies that he had truly won in a landslide and had his victory stolen from him. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states.

Trump and some of his advisers have even discussed the use of the military by invoking insurgency law or declaring martial law to retain power despite the election defeat, including seizing voting machines and ordering new votes in states narrowly won by Democrat Joe Biden.

But military leaders had previously made it clear that they would not get involved in the political process. So after the Electoral College finally voted on December 14, formalizing Bidens’ victory, Trump instead turned to an ultimate ploy to pressure his own vice president. to overturn the ballots of millions of voters in several states that Biden won and declare Trump the winner in pro forma certification of election results by Congress on Jan.6.

Trump asked his supporters to come to Washington that day, then told the tens of thousands of people who showed up to walk on Capitol Hill to intimidate Pence into doing what Trump wanted. When you catch someone in a scam, you are allowed to follow very different rules, Trump said.

The crowd of supporters he instigated tried to make his offer by storming the building. They even chanted Hang Mike Pence after the vice president refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

One policeman died after being assaulted during the insurgency, and four others committed suicide in the days and weeks that followed. One of the rioters was shot and killed as she climbed through a broken window into an anteroom containing members of the House still evacuating, and three other people in the crowd died in the melee.

Although the House impeached Trump for inciting the attack, all but seven Senate Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, chose not to condemn him, leaving Trump to continue his political career even then. that he is facing several inquiries into his post-election actions.

