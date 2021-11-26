Celebrities in China banned from showing off their wealth on social media





Chinese President Xi Jinping (Credits: AP) The Chinese are told not to display their wealth in social media posts, as this breaks with the core values ​​of socialism. Only the United States has more billionaires than China as the country’s economic fortunes have skyrocketed over the past fifty years. But the ruling Chinese Communist Party, led by Xi Jinping, is waging a crackdown on any display of ostentatious wealth. No photos of Lamboghini, Rolex or gigantic mansions are allowed. According to a declaration posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China this week, this type of content is unethical and should not be posted. The statement reads: Bad cultures such as traffic supremacy, anomalous aesthetics and chaos in the rice circle have impacted the dominant values. Any celebrity account (or account created by fans for that matter) must respect public order and good customs, adhere to the correct orientation of public opinion and the orientation of values, promote socialist core values and maintain healthy style and taste. It’s not just limited to celebrities posting updates on extravagant fun, either. They should refrain from spreading rumors, posting false or private information, provoking fan groups to verbally attack each other, and encouraging fans to participate in illegal fundraisers or irrational investments.

What are the new social media posting rules in China? A man wears a protective mask as he looks at his phone while waiting at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer / Getty Images) According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, these are the following applicable rules for celebrities or fan accounts posting on the country’s social media Publications must not contain content expressly prohibited by laws and administrative regulations, and must not promote bad values ​​such as circulation supremacy, distorted aesthetics, extravagant pleasure or showing wealth and worship. Posts should not reveal unauthorized exposure or the purchase and sale of celebrity identity, home address, travel information, and other personal information. Posts should not maliciously market or publish false information about celebrities. Posts should not spread rumors or slander and should not create momentum for the return of famous illegal and unethical artists. Posts should not induce fan groups to verbally attack each other, nor induce fan groups to engage in supportive behaviors such as excessive drinking, illegal fundraising, and irrational investing. To enforce the rules, the Chinese government requires all social networks to monitor and report any suspected illegal and criminal acts of exposed stars, and group disputes involving fans. Western social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are banned in China, so these rules will apply to Weibo, Renren, and Youku, some of China’s major social media sites. And if that wasn’t enough, China has also recently close Fortnite. MORE: US, China pledge to slow climate change at COP26

MORE: China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile at 21,000 mph

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/25/celebrities-in-china-banned-from-showing-off-wealth-on-social-media-15662955/

