Yusril makes two suggestions to Jokowi over Constitutional Court ruling on job creation law





The Constitutional Court ruled on Job Creation Law No.11 of 2020 unconstitutional, but allowed the government to revise the regulations within two years. Former Minister of Law and Human Rights and Minister of State Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the government of President Joko Widodo had no choice but to work hard to improve regulation. Yusril felt that the lightning-fast policies President Joko Widodo’s government wanted to implement were largely based on the Job Creation Act. Meanwhile, in its ruling, the Constitutional Court prohibits the government from issuing implementing regulations or adopting new policies based on the Job Creation Act until there is improvement. “The decision of the Constitutional Court has a large impact on the government of President Joko Widodo, which is only three years away,” Yusril said in a press release on Thursday (11/25). Yusril said the Constitutional Court ruling could prevent the government from restoring the economy disrupted by the pandemic. To this end, he suggested that the government act quickly to carry out an in-depth review of the law on job creation, without waiting two years. According to the decision of the Constitutional Court, the law will automatically become permanently unconstitutional if the law is not fixed within two years. According to Yusril, the government can do two things to improve the job creation law based on the deadline. First of all, strengthen the Ministry of Law and Human Rights as a center of law and become leader in the revision of the law on job creation. Second, the government can immediately establish a ministry of national legislation responsible for organizing, synchronizing and ordering all laws and regulations from the center to the regions. From the start, Yusril felt that the Job Creation Act, which was formed by mimicking omnibus law in America and Canada, could be problematic. This is because Indonesia has Law No. 12 of 2011 regarding the establishment of legislation. Any formation or modification of regulations must be subject to the Act. The Constitutional Court, which has the power to review the substantive and formal aspects of the law, will use the 1945 Constitution as a touchstone when conducting a physical review and Law No. 12 of 2011 for a formal review. . “Therefore, when the law on job creation which was formed by imitating the omnibus law style was officially tested with Law No. 12 of 2011, the law could be overturned by the Constitutional Court,” he said. declared Yusril. Constitutional Court President Anwar Usman said copyright law will remain in force until improvements are made. ” [UU Cipta Kerja] contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945 and has no conditional binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as “no reparation has been effected within 2 years of the pronouncement of this decision “, he declared Thursday 25/11). The Constitutional Court also ordered the legislator to make improvements within a maximum period of 2 years since the decision was rendered by the Constitutional Court. If, within this period, the legislators do not make improvements, the copyright law becomes definitively unconstitutional.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/agustiyanti/berita/619fb85c59934/yusril-beri-dua-saran-ke-jokowi-hadapi-putusan-mk-soal-uu-cipta-kerja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos