Eric Trump threatened to sue website after suggesting he spoke to organizers on January 6 on cellphones





Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump Andrew Harnik / AP

Rolling Stone reported that rally organizers used cell phones to speak with Eric Trump and others.

The Palmer report is linked to the Rolling Stone article but tweeted that Trump allegedly used burner phones.

Trump threatened to sue the outlet for libel, saying, “I’m an incredibly honest and clean guy.”

Eric Trump has threatened to sue a website for defamation after suggesting he used cell phones to communicate with organizers of pro-Donald Trump rallies ahead of January 6.

Trump, the second son of former President Donald Trump, threatened the Palmer Report with legal action after an allegation made following a Rolling Stone article purporting to describe the events leading up to the Jan.6 insurgency.

In its tweet, the Palmer Report said that Eric and Lara Trump “allegedly used cell phones to communicate with organizers on January 6,” describing it as “something you are doing as part of a criminal conspiracy.”

While the Rolling Stone article described the use of disposable cellphone devices used to prevent communications from being traced, he said they were used by others to contact figures like Eric and Lara Trump.

He did not claim that these two people managed the burner phones themselves.

Quoting the tweet from The Palmer Report, Eric Trump wrote: “Well, here’s a point of sale I can sue for libel. It will be fun.”

“I’m an incredibly honest guy unlike Hunter, no drugs, a healthy lifestyle, not the ‘burner phone type,’ Trump tweeted, referring to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his previous addiction issues Trump also appeared to refer to a New York Post article on Biden that described buying a burner phone.

The Palmer Report is a leftist medium that has often been called unreliable.

Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday that several of the people who organized the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on January 6 used cell phones to pre-contact senior members of Donald Trump’s team. .

The outlet reported, citing three anonymous sources, that Kylie Kremer, an official with the “March for Trump” group who helped organize the rally, asked an aide to retrieve three cell phones before the rally and used one. phones to talk to Eric Trump, Lara Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

