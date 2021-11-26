Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024?





Speculation has started as to whether former President Donald Trump will enter an election campaign in 2024.

Here’s what we know about Trump’s potential return to the White House.

Donald Trump can still run for president in 2024 unless senators pass a measure banning him from public officeCredit: AFP How did Donald Trump allude to a return to the White House?

After Facebook announced that Trump had been banned from the platform for at least two years, he released a statement implicating his return to the presidency.

He said: Next time I’m at the White House, there won’t be any more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. That will be all business!

On June 4, Facebook officially disclosed its decision to ban the former president of the social media platform for two years, extending his suspension following the January 6 uprising.

Facebook said: At the end of this period, if we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to reassess until that risk disappears.

After his loss in the 2020 presidential race, several mainstream media reported that Trump continued to believe he would be reinstated as commander-in-chief.

On November 25, Trump hinted at another presidential bid in a Thanksgiving message.

“A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together,” the former president said in a statement.

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits! ” he added.

Can Trump run for president in 2024?

Without giving too much away, Trump has named a number of strong Republican candidates for the 2024 candidacy, excluding his former presidential right-hand man Mike Pence.

Constitutionally, Trump can run for a second White House candidacy after losing in 2020 – his team has already hinted he could run for another term in 2024.

The 22nd Amendment states: “No one may be elected to the office of President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or has acted as President, for more than two years of a term in which a other person has been elected president is elected president more than once.

The outgoing president was greeted with a 21-gun salute as well as cheers from his family and supporters as he landed at Joint Base Andrews.

Stepping onto the podium as Hail to the Chief screamed, he said it had been “four amazing years” and insisted that “we will be back”.

2

Trump and Melania arriving at Joint Base Andrews for a final farewell eventCredit: Splash News

The Republican was greeted with chants of “USA, USA” and “thank you Trump” as attendees of his farewell waved the United States for flags.

Trump said: “I will always fight for you, I will watch, I will listen. The future of this country has never been better.

He added, “Good life, see you soon” before leaving the stage with the YMCA screaming into the speakers.

If Trump decides to run in 2024, the Republican would follow the precedent set by Grover Cleveland.

He lost his re-election to Republican Benjamin Harrison in 1884 and four years later he decided to run for president again.

Cleveland won and became the 24th president because he failed to serve consecutive terms.

Following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, House of Representatives lawmakers impeached Trump for allegedly inciting his supporters to violence, which left five dead and several injured.

Trump would not be banned from running for public office if the Senate condemned the 45th president.

But, if lawmakers introduce a separate law, then they could bar him from holding high office again.

Will Trump run for president again?

Although his team has hinted that he will run again, Trump has not said whether he will seek the White House again in 2024.

Trump has named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz as those he sees as future leaders of the Republican Party.

Former Vice President Pence is said to be setting the stage for a presidential race in 2024, after being snubbed by Trump for refusing to back him in allegations of electoral fraud.

Pence has gradually returned to public life by joining conservative organizations, writing editorials, giving speeches and starting a ‘video podcast’ with an advocacy group that will focus on promoting the achievements of the Trump administration .

GOP strategists say Pence’s actions since he stepped down, like staying in Washington, DC, are signs he could run for public office again, even aiming for the presidency.

Pence, 61, severed ties with Trump, 74, after the November 2020 election when the former president made insubstantial allegations of voter fraud.

Trump told the public Democrats “stole” the election from him – an allegation Pence ultimately did not support.

What did the Trumps campaign say about running in 2024?

It was reported that “early planning” had started to launch a new Trump offering, but no further decisions were made, CBS reports.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has said Trump would not miss an opportunity to run again if he gets the chance.

Bannon told The Australian: “I’ll make this prediction right away: if for some reason the election is stolen or somehow Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce that he will run for re-election in 2024, “he said.

“You are not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

Some government officials have even suggested that the GOP would not work or exist if Trump was not president.

Former Trump Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur said, “Whether it’s three days or three years from now, the Republican Party will have to grapple with the fundamental question: Does the GOP exist? he without Trump? Not his message, not his policy, but Trump himself.

“It’s like asking if the John Wick franchise works without Keanu Reeves.”

Bryan Lanza, former director of communications for the president’s transition team, said he can “make a strong case for representing himself.

Lanza added that Trump “would be younger than Biden is now” if he ran again in 2024.

Biden took office at 78.

Speaking on the Today program, Lanza said, “Biden will have the opportunity to guide this country out of Covid and see what its successes and failures are.”

What did Trump say in his 2021 speech to CPAC?

During his speech at CPAC in 2021, Donald Trump appeared to annoy his supporters by repeating his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

After criticizing tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter, he concluded, “We need to put every ounce of our energy into winning a historic mid-term election.

“Our country will soon be proudly running for free, strong and proper elections again.

“We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate, and then … we will take back this glorious White House.” “

“We will make America even more beautiful. ”

His new battle cry came after telling Sean Hannity in April 2021 that he is more popular now than he was before the 2020 election.

While addressing Hannity, Trump said of a potential run in 2024: “I’m looking at it very seriously, beyond serious.

“From a legal point of view, I don’t really want to talk about it yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

