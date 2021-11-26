Misleading notion of indefinite border: The Tribune India

Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and columnist

CHINA is the flavor of the season when it comes to books. As India backtracks on land, trade, borders and high-level diplomacy, the authors – diplomats, journalists, defense experts – vie to convince “over-informed” but besieged Indians that everything chaos, confusion and confrontation between New Delhi and Beijing originate from an “undefined border” and the “fractured Himalayas”. And although it behooves both China and India to sit down and solve the border issue once and for all, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to be a difficult client, especially the way he trades and resorts to a tough market.

There is a tendency to avoid hurting the sensitivities and feelings of the CCP even if it resorts to non-diplomatic acts to harm India. As you might expect, we are shamelessly witnessing Nehru-bashing. True or not, Nehru was wrong. But was it bad faith or motivated? No. It was an error of good faith judgment born of a navigation badly evaluated by diplomats. The mistake was quickly rectified at the first available opportunity in the Lok Sabha on November 20, 1950: “Our cards show the McMahon line is our limit and it is our limit, card or no card… and we will not let anyone meet that. border “. How precise and pointed was the declaration of the Prime Minister so much maligned!

Indeed, nothing could have been better than the Indian position as China had just forcibly captured Tibet in October 1950, a diversionary tactic in the face of US-led forces threatening to cross the Sino border. Korean in June of the same year. Indian Interior Minister Sardar Patel wrote to Nehru on November 7, 1950 about the “perfidy” and “malevolence” of the CCP-led Red Army and its gross inhumanity in the homes of the CCP. non-Chinese Buddhist lamas.

Despite the firm stance of then Prime Minister Nehru, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) led by CCP dictator Mao Zedong brazenly violated the McMahon line in 1962 and penetrated deep, inflicting political-diplomatic catastrophe. Nonetheless, by resorting to a unilateral ceasefire and a voluntary withdrawal to the pre-war position, 20 km behind the Line of Real Control (LAC), the CCP marked its political acceptability on the McMahon Line. as the border between India and China. The CCP silently conceded that its pre-war border position was wrong and that the intrusion into India was monumental folly. China’s post-war act was therefore nothing more than a belated recognition of the McMahon Line as the de jure border between India and China.

That India’s steadfast position on the border issue was justified and rational can be gauged from two comments from prominent Westerners, whose sympathy and support invariably rests with the CCP as victim and democratic India as what the heck implied. Gunnar Myrdal wrote in Asian Drama: “The first… instinctive reaction of each new government” (the independent successor states of Asia, Africa, etc.) “has been to hold on to the territory that has been bequeathed to it” . Why not? What’s wrong? If British-ruled Indian territory returned to the native rulers for freedom, why the distant remorse, screaming and crying? Myrdal added: “What the colonial power had ruled, the new state must rule. “

Do Western intellectuals expect or want the former colonies that gained independence to be shattered to pieces like the Balkans in Eastern Europe? In Europe, only five or six states could be great powers with colonies; the vast landlocked soil of Eastern Europe, known as the Balkans, was rarely allowed to be strong, large, or united. It was generally bruised and divided into a small, weak and submissive demography, engineered by Czarist Russia, the Habsburgs of Western Europe, the Hohenzollerns of Prussia (Germany), the Ottoman Empire of Turkey and the British monarchy under the pretext of finding a solution at a diplomatic conference. like the Berlin Congress in 1878.

Historian Arnold Toynbee said: “If anyone had paid attention to what Durand and McMahon were doing, they would have considered it just one more move in the immoral power game the British were playing… Consecration of these lines of British manufacture as a heirloom in the national heritages of the States is an unexpected and unfortunate turn of the wheel of history.

Toynbee only saw one side, ignoring the other. What the British did may or may not be immoral, but all empires do and end with empires with undefined / undefined / fluctuating borders due to frequent victories or defeats in war. Chinese empires have done this for centuries. The Russian empires have lost sight of and count of their swaying borders in the vastness of Mackinder’s “Eurasian heart”. By comparison, the McMahon Line is a puny line that has become the boundary separating the unfulfilled desire of the distant Chinese Empire for unconquered territory from the immediate demography of South Asian Indian geography.

There simply cannot be any comparison or debate. Nehru was there. “The McMahon line is our border… card or not card”. How many of his successors to date have had the intellectual honesty to make such a simple yet correct statement? Why has Nehru’s position in Parliament 71 years ago not changed?

With regard to Kashmir, which joined India on October 26, 1947, several people use the same old argument: “limit indefinite”. They indicate three overlapping boundaries in the Ladakh sector. But there are several questions: What did the map of the state of Kashmir look like when Gulab Singh obtained it from the British in 1846? Subsequently, in what form and size did Kashmir join India under Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947? Where is this card? Isn’t it a fact that Hari Singh’s accession document (to India) also mentioned him as the ruler of Tibet? These questions are all the more relevant since there was no sign of Chinese sovereignty over Tibet or near Ladakh of Kashmir in 1947. Like Kashmir, Tibet too was unmistakably an independent state.

Thus, all of those words on the “undefined” and “fractured” border would lose their relevance once the Kashmir maps of 1846 and 1947 appeared, like the McMahon line of the well-established / demarcated eastern border. Despite the difficulties, the British demarcated the northeastern sector of India with a recognizable line. The sooner the CCP led by Xi Jinping realizes and accepts this reality, the safer the world will be.