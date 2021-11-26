UK says working with Pakistan to prevent spread of terrorism from Afghanistan





In a major development, British special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan Nigel Casey said London was working with Pakistan to control the spread of terrorism from Afghanistan. According to a report in the Khamma News, the British Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday issued a statement saying Britain is cooperating with Pakistan to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans and other areas. After the extraordinary fall of the US-backed government of Ashraf Ghani and the withdrawal of US troops from Kabul, British special envoy Nikokasi, who is on a three-day visit to Islamabad, said he would spare no effort effort to strengthen Afghanistan’s stability and peace.

The British high commission said Casey had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders. During his visit to Islamabad, Casey met with the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Qamar Bajwa, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood and Special Representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, to ​​discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The British government has also pledged to provide £ 50million in funding to Afghans. “He discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, for which the UK has already pledged £ 50million in funding for 2.5 million Afghans, mostly women and girls, drawn from the pledge of British aid of £ 286 million to Afghanistan this year, “the UK High Commission said, PTI news agency reported.

During her interaction with senior officials in Pakistan, Casey discussed several issues, including inclusive politics, women’s rights and the security situation in the country, according to the British High Commission. “The UK is committed to doing everything possible to ensure stability in Afghanistan, and our policy is one of pragmatic engagement. We will continue to work with Pakistan on issues of common interest, including providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a place where terrorism flourishes, ”Casey said.

During his three-day visit to Pakistan, the Special Representative will also meet with business leaders in Karachi to discuss business opportunities between London and Islamabad. The government led by Imran Khan tried to convince the international community to start trading and engage diplomatically with the Taliban after the hardline Islamist group took control of the country in August this year. However, many countries have been skeptical of the Taliban, especially on issues such as terrorism, the rights of women and children, among others.

With PTI image entries: AP / Twitter / @ Nigelcasey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/uk-says-it-is-working-with-pakistan-to-prevent-spread-of-terrorism-from-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos