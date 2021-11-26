Donald Trump’s new book hits $ 1 million in sales in first 24 hours of release





A new book by former President and longtime entrepreneur Donald Trump, “Our Journey Together,” sold over $ 1 million in its first 24 hours, according to Winning Team Publishing, which reported on Sunday announcement.

Axios reports that Trump’s first post-presidency book, “Our Journey Together,” included more than 300 official White House images. Charisma News also noted that the Winning Team Publishing was headed by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, a former Trump campaign adviser.

For this book, Trump Jr. said, his father “picked every photo” and “wrote all the captions,” some of which were handwritten.

Gor, for his part, told the Washington Examiner that Trump’s latest book had an “incredible response.”

“A 24-hour sale worth a million dollars in pounds” is simply extraordinary, “he added.

Gor noted that the sales took place as a result of Trump’s story and promotion, and not through advertising or promotional activities. There have also been pre-orders for over 9,000 hard covers.

“These sales all took place before we started promoting the work on radio or television,” Gor said.

On Fox’s Life, Liberty and Levin, Trump says he wrote the book to commemorate his “incredible four years” in government and to criticize Biden’s “embarrassing and humiliating” start as president.

The former president is said to have criticized Biden’s handling of issues such as the failed exit from Afghanistan, the southern border policy and price inflation.

“Our Journey Together presents unforgettable moments of our stay in Washington: construction of the southern border wall; reduction in US taxes; confirmation of nearly 300 federal judges and three Supreme Court judges; reconstruction of our army; creation of the Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders; and fighting the liberals in two impeachment witch hunts, to name a few, ”Trump said in the Washington Examiner.

“These proud accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the destruction of our country that is taking place right now.”

Pre-orders for the book are available through 45books.com, which will officially launch on December 7.

Despite efforts by the publishing industry and social media to quash the culture to ‘quash’ the Trump administration, or at least prevent it from sharing its story, the book has been a success for the Trump administration . Even more impressive is the fact that Winning Team Publishing was founded and the book was published less than a year after the Trumps left the White House.

“No one has worked harder and made more use of the American people in our lifetime than President Donald Trump. Over the past year we have seen what the wrong person in the White House can do. book captures every moment of President Trump’s historic journey, America’s Journey, a journey that is far from over, ”said Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing.

President Trump’s children Donald Jr. and Ivanka spoke about the book, stressing that it will give readers an in-depth look at the administration of the beloved Republican leader.

“Every day for four years, I worked alongside my father as he fought for hard-working American families as the People’s President,” Ivanka said. “These photos provide an intimate glimpse into some of the most defining moments of his historic presidency.”

“No one has accomplished as much for America as my father did in his four years in the White House,” said Donald Jr. “This incredible photo book documents every step of the way.”

“Truly one of a kind! “

