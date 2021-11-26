Politics
Turkish police fire tear gas at protesters in Istanbul | Women’s rights news
Istanbul, Turkey Turkish police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday to repel thousands of people, many of them women, who took to the streets of Istanbul to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence in Humanity. towards women.
The protests, which are part of a week-long nationwide mobilization, came amid calls for Turkey to join the Istanbul Convention, a landmark agreement to protect women that includes 45 countries and was signed in Turkey’s largest city in 2011.
While Turkey was the first country to sign the convention, in July it also became the first to pull out with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government claiming the initiative had been hijacked by a group of people trying to normalize homosexuality.
Turkish women staged mass protests against the withdrawal twice, in March when Erdogan first announced his intention to withdraw, and again in July when the movement went official.
Erdogan argued that existing laws in Turkey already provide sufficient protection for women, but women’s rights groups in the country say the convention provided a roadmap for important legislation that the government did not. never fully implemented.
At least 285 women have been killed by men so far in 2021 in Turkey, according to the We Will Stop Femicide platform, a non-governmental organization that tracks these incidents and lobbies for the killers to be prosecuted.
On Thursday, Turkey’s interior minister acknowledged that statistics from his own ministry on feminicides in the country showed this year was on track to overtake last year with 251 women killed as of November 15, up from 268 in 2020, but the government was trying to reduce that number.
These are not just statistics, it is a matter of human lives, and we need to address this issue quickly, Sleyman Soylu said at a meeting to review a national domestic violence reporting system. We see violence against women as a humanitarian problem and we cannot tolerate even one loss of life.
For many women in Turkey, however, the government’s statements that it is interested in protecting them are hard to believe, especially after its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.
Women are taking to the streets because in Turkey and around the world male violence is on the rise, Gokce, 25, of the Womens Defense Network, an organization that connects activists across the country, told Al Jazeera. Like many others at Thursday night’s protest, she also took part in the march in Istanbul in July. We are in the streets to demand the right of women to defend themselves, to demand justice for the women who have been killed, for their right to work, for the rights of lesbian women.
Gokce said the Istanbul Convention was the product of years of work by women’s rights activists, and although Turkey never fully fulfilled the obligations set out in it, the withdrawal came as a shock.
Erdogan withdrew from the Istanbul Convention overnight, on the pretext that it is spreading homosexuality, she said. Feminists wrote this convention, and they struggled to enforce it. They went from court to court to enforce it and it was still not fully enforced in Turkey. It shouldn’t be one man’s decision to get out of this.
Subjected to violence
Hundreds of women gathered as Gokce spoke, shortly after sunset, near the southern end of the city’s most famous pedestrian street, Istiklal Avenue. Soon the crowd swelled to several thousand, with three groups converging from three different directions under the watchful eye of hundreds of riot police blocking the road north of Taksim Square, the traditional endpoint of the city’s political rallies. .
I came because I’m a feminist and I think there must be a women’s struggle in this country, Hilal Akcan, 22, told Al Jazeera. And I came because I think the Istanbul Convention is necessary and to support my sisters.
I don’t think they’ll let us walk, Akcan said, looking down the street towards the mass of riot shields and a double layer of metal barricades blocking the path. They’ve already closed the exits and entrances to get here, and I think we’ll walk a bit and then the police will intervene.
Demonstrations like this drew large and diverse crowds to mark occasions such as International Women’s Day, but since a failed coup attempt in 2016, police have treated such public demonstrations of dissent with seriousness. heavier and heavier hand.
The rapid rise in consumer prices and the devaluation of the Turkish lira sparked small protests across the country earlier this week, with police quickly intervening and arresting dozens of people in Istanbul on Wednesday evening who were calling on the government to resign .
During Thursday’s women’s rights protest, participants also chanted slogans calling for Erdogan’s resignation, as well as placards and chants calling for the re-accession of the Istanbul Convention and an end to it. that many see as everyday cases of brutal violence against women.
Every day in our homes, in the streets, in our workplaces, we are victims of violence, a woman who gave her name as the only Nihal told Al Jazeera. We have had enough.
During Thursday’s protest, many women carried placards with the number 6284, referring to the name of the law passed by the Erdogan government in 2012 to implement the Istanbul Convention.
Among other measures, the Law on Family Protection and Prevention of Violence against Women made it easier to obtain restraining orders and called for the construction of hundreds of special shelters for victims. domestic violence. Rights groups say that although some shelters have been established, they are far from the hundreds that were supposed to be available. To keep the pressure on the government to pursue this law and other reforms, they say the Istanbul Convention must stand.
President Erdogan, however, lambasted feminists who begin every sentence with the Istanbul Convention for their calls to join the deal.
We have completely removed the Istanbul Convention from our agenda because we already have the steps to take in this agreement in our own laws on the agenda, he said on November 17 in Ankara.
As the protesters walked up Istiklal Avenue on Thursday evening, police gradually withdrew to let them walk, but then, just a few hundred yards from the start of the rally, they suddenly stopped. Hundreds of riot police gathered behind barricades, supported by half a dozen water cannon trucks and dozens of buses to transport potential detainees. Groups of police officers deployed with rubber pellet guns and tear gas canisters, while others put on gas masks and attached plastic clips to their belts.
The standoff between the police and the demonstrators lasted nearly half an hour, as the demonstrators chanted the barricades!
Moments later, riot police entered, firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters into the sidewalk, the start of a gradual push against the crowd until it dispersed near. one hour later.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/26/turkish-police-fire-tear-gas-at-women-protesters-in-istanbul
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]