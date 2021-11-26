Second US delegation to Taiwan this month





Taipei (AFP) A group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, the second such delegation this month and a further sign of U.S. support just days after President Joe Biden invited Taipei to a democracy summit.

International sympathy for Taiwan to have a place on the world stage is growing, especially among Western countries, as Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping takes an increasingly belligerent approach towards the island. China is claiming an autonomous democratic Taiwan as its territory, which must one day be taken by force if necessary, and has stepped up efforts to isolate it diplomatically. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a direct message from the Chinese Embassy, ​​telling me to cancel the trip,” Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, one of the delegates, wrote on Twitter. Nancy Mace, the only Republican in the group, tweeted her arrival with a selfie and the words “I just landed in the Republic of Taiwan”. This choice of wording is important because Taiwan’s official name is Republic of China, but those in favor of independence often use the term Republic of Taiwan instead. Beijing balks at any use of the word “Taiwan”, or any reference to the island as a “country” and diplomatic gestures that could give the island a sense of international legitimacy. Taiwan is recognized by only 15 other nations, but it maintains de facto diplomatic relations with several countries. The latest visit by lawmakers came after Taiwan was invited to join Biden’s planned democracy summit, a move that led to a furious reprimand from Beijing. It also comes days after China downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania because Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. The US delegation landed overnight after celebrating Thanksgiving with US troops in South Korea. It is chaired by Mark Takano, Chairman of the House of Veterans Committee, and includes Colin Allred and Sara Jacobs, as well as Slotkin and Mace. Xavier Chang, spokesperson for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, said the visit demonstrated “strong Taiwanese-American friendship” and “strong bipartisan support for deepening ties” in Congress. The American Taiwan Institute, Washington’s de facto embassy, ​​said the two-day visit would involve “US-Taiwan relations, regional security and other important matters of mutual concern.” In the United States, support for Taipei and its 23 million people is a rare issue on which there is cross-party consensus. Washington has remained a key ally and its largest arms supplier despite the transfer of recognition to Beijing in 1979. Since her election in 2016, President Tsai has attempted to assert the island’s distinct identity, angering China. Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with a record number of planes entering the island’s air defense identification zone in early October. AFP 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211126-second-us-delegation-visits-taiwan-this-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

