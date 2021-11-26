Boris Johnson responds after calls for new West Herts hospital were ‘blocked’





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will hold a meeting with the Secretary of State to “unblock” progress on a new hospital for West Hertfordshire “one way or another,” after the issue was raised in Parliament.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust is currently developing its business case to rebuild Watford General Hospital on a site next to the current hospital and is waiting to see how much money it will need to spend.

But some campaigners are asking Confidence to drop the plan and build a new hospital away from Watford which they say serves the whole of West Hertfordshire better. Among those campaigning for a new hospital is Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning, who raised the issue directly with the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning speaking in Parliament on Wednesday 24 November. Credit: Parliament TV In a quick question and answer session, Sir Mike said: “The Prime Minister encouraged all my constituents when he came to South West Hertfordshire and said we were going to have a new hospital. “Unfortunately, the Prime Minister, even though the money is there, the local management of our trust has blocked it … He asked Mr Johnson: ‘Will you meet with me and some of my constituents to unblock this and tell the NHS they need to build a new hospital for Hemel Hempstead?’ In response, the Prime Minister said he would be “very happy” to get a meeting with Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Affairs, and said: “I am sure we can unlock the things one way or another. ” CGI of what a reconstructed three-block Watford General Hospital might look like. Credit: BDP / West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust Watford Mayor Peter Taylor, who supports the town’s reconstruction plans, responded to the exchange in Parliament saying: “The trust has been working on a detailed case, but now we need the government to continue providing the funding needed to make it a reality. “The Prime Minister can unlock this by providing the investment Watford General needs now.” Boris Johnson visited Watford General Hospital in October 2019 and announced shortly after that the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust would be one of the first trusts to benefit from the government’s new hospital program. By initially pledging £ 400million to the trust, Watford General’s reconstruction plans – including a 17-story tower – are expected to cost nearly £ 600million. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Watford General Hospital in October 2019. Credit: PA Earlier this month, local leaders including Mr Taylor, Tory Town MP Dean Russell, and St Albans Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper co-signed a letter requesting an update on the date to be which funding would be allocated to the trust. Trust’s deputy managing director Helen Brown recently rejected claims by activists from the New Hospital Campaign Group that its reconstruction plans are in “chaos.” Related: Trust Denies Allegations Watford Hospitals Plans Are in ‘Crisis’ After the exchange between Mr Penning and the Prime Minister, she said: “We share Sir Mike’s desire to see new hospital facilities for our patients and staff as soon as possible. However, our deep belief is that the best way to achieve this is major redevelopment at Watford General Hospital and improvements to our hospitals in Hemel Hempstead and St Albans. “We are excited about our plans which are fully supported by our clinical staff. ”

